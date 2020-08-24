Music China: rejuvenate your business with the world's largest musical instrument expo in 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX and Messe Frankfurt, returns to Shanghai New International Expo Centre from October 28-31, 2020. Despite the pressure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shanghai, as China's expo centre, has already witnessed many successful tradeshows since July, such as China Joy and Shanghai Book Fair.

Music China, widely accepted as one of the world's largest tradeshows of musical instruments, has been playing an important role in the global music industry. Each year, exhibitors from around the world attend to showcase their premier products, and music traders come to grasp the latest trend of the industry and seek for new business opportunities. Last year, Music China hosted more than 2,400 exhibitors from over 34 countries and regions, drawing 122,519 attendees from 78 countries and regions. It has no doubt become the best gateway to get firsthand information of the market.

Embracing its 19th edition, Music China will continue to make the most of its advantage and serve as a business match-making platform. Brands who will exhibit on Music China 2020 includes AKG, Aria, AXL, Bechstein, Buffet, Casio, Conn-Selmer, Dunhuang, Fengling, Hsinghai, JBL, Jinyin, JOYO, Kawai, Levy's, NUX, Parsons, Pearl River, PianoDisc, Pioneer DJ, Saga, Samick, Schimmel, Seiler Steinway, Taylor, Yamaha, and Yanagisawa. They are expected to delight the audiences with their premier collection of products, including musical instruments, audio and sound products, music-making software, music education and online apps.

As global travel has been limited due to the pandemic, overseas audiences may not be able to come to the show in person. To assist them, Music China is establishing an exhibition platform online -- a "cloud expo" breaking the limitation of space and time and gathering all the stakeholders of the global industry altogether. Wherever you are, and whatever time it is there, you can enjoy the same function as of the on-site expo, viewing product display, interacting with exhibitors, or attending multiple events. The online Music China will enable you to "visit" the show at home.

Online Exhibition

Based on the official website, the online exhibition will display a selection of exhibitors' products and their VR booths. If interested in a particular product or company, audiences can click to "Reserve" a time to chat with the exhibitor in private.

Broadcasting Room

Exhibitors will broadcast in livestream rooms, introducing their products and interacting with the audiences. The rooms are categorized by product catalogue, where audiences can choose the products and companies of interest.

Despite of the ongoing epidemic, the world is getting back on track with continuous efforts made by each country and region. Music China, in this difficult situation, is still striving to act as the platform for brands to make a sound in the global market, as well as for audiences to seek for potential business opportunities.

For more information about Music China 2020, please visit our official website: www.musicchina-expo.com . We look forward to seeing you this autumn.

Contacts:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

[email protected]

SOURCE Shanghai INTEX