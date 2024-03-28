Music China Returns in 2024 with Enhanced Quality Boosted by UFI Certification

SHANGHAI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China will come back on October 10th -13th, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC).

Music China is now a UFI (Union of international Fairs) approved international event. This is undoubtedly an international recognition of Music China's outstanding status and wide influence in the global musical instrument industry. This certification not only demonstrates the excellent quality of Music China as a world-class exhibition, but also means that it will provide global exhibitors and visitors with a higher standard and higher quality communication and cooperation platform.

Looking back Music China 2023, with a grand scale of more than 120,000 sqm, brought together 1,832 musical instruments and related companies, attracted more than 120,000 visitors to participate in the event, and became a major focus of the global musical instrument industry. The 2024 exhibition is even more anticipated. At present, many well-known companies have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

Music China will grandly showcase audio, acoustics and sound reinforcement equipment in Hall N1. Furthermore, The Music X project will be launched during the show, creating a cross-disciplinary zone for music, technology, and lifestyle. It focuses on empowering the musical instrument industry with innovative technology. It provides localized services for overseas companies such as intellectual property protection, digital marketing, and e-commerce channel expansion.

The 2024 show is expected to feature 14 instrument halls spanning some 150,000 sqm of exhibition space, providing an excellent platform for display, communication and cooperation for elites in the global musical instrument industry. We sincerely invite you to participate in this grand event, seize global business opportunities, and jointly promote the prosperity and development of the global musical instrument industry.

Note to Editors:

For questions about purchasing at Music China, please fill https://forms.gle/dERXzY5YBQZhd6ko9 and we will contact you.

About Music China:

Initiated in 2002, after 20 years of development, Music China has now been acknowledged as one of the world's most influential musical instrument exhibitions. Exhibiting companies and products on display cover the whole picture of the industry, spanning from product design and manufacturing to music teaching and training.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a total exhibition space of over 2 million sqm, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

SOURCE Music China