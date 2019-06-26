Music China, the Largest Asian-Pacific Musical Instrument Fair, Gears Up to Help Music Businesses Prosper

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, known as one of the most reputable musical instruments fairs in the world, will be held on October 10-13, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

With the rapid development of the Chinese musical instrument market, China has become a high manufacturing and consumption country of musical instruments. Music China 2018, located in the economic center of China, is now developing opportunities for the musical instrument industry.

Jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., and Messe Frankfurt, Music China is known not only as a trading platform for the music industry but also as a festival for music entertainment, education and culture. In the past 17 years, this grand music show has been generating tremendous growth power for the music industry in China. It is the best gateway to a multitude of business opportunities in China and Asian markets.

Music China 2019 covers an area of 145,000 m2, including 13 exhibiting halls and 2 outdoor sheds, where music, sound and associate products from all around the world will be showcased. Up to now, many reputed brands around the globe have already confirmed to exhibit at Music China 2019, such as Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, KHS, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory. It will be a great feast of music products with excellent quality and competitive prices, expected to attract over 2,300 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors globally.

At the same time, over 70 seminars and activities will be presented during the show to make Music China the most professional trade show in Asia, leading to the future prosperity of the world's musical instruments industry.

New products release conferences

Music China is a great platform for the latest musical products launch. The announcements of various fancy new technologies offer the best chance for dealers and visitors to learn the development of the world market and experience the hottest musical industry skills in time. The multiple media resources provided by Music China are also the bet way for businesses to build their brands.

Dealer training courses

As the most popular event in the fair, dealer training courses aim to introduce the newest trend and development opportunities of the music industry. Professionals from around the world will gather together to share their experience in business, sales, branding, management, and new media usage.

Music education market exploitation

This event is designed mainly for music teachers, educators, and students, aiming to provide a new way of learning music under professional instruction. Music teachers, educators and education organizations will be invited to present their teaching models, covering hot topics concerning musical instrument training.

For more information about Music China 2019, please visit the official website: www.musicchina-expo.com . We are looking forward to seeing you on the show.

Contacts:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd.

