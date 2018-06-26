Music China, the Largest Asian-Pacific Musical Instruments Fair, Set to Help Music Businesses Grow

Launched in 2002, jointly organized by CMIA, INTEX Shanghai, and Messe Frankfurt, Music China is now the largest music show in Asia and a well-known communication platform for trade, education and culture in the music industry. This great show, which aims to provide everything growing musical businesses need to help them improve and expand, is the best gateway to a multitude of business opportunities in the China and Asian markets. This year, Music China will span 12 halls and 2 outdoor exhibition spaces, which will attract nearly 2,000 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. Assorted western and Chinese musical instruments will be presented in the 138,000 meters squared exhibition space.

To meet the substantial business growth, famous established brands, such as Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, KHS, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory, have confirmed attendance at Music China 2018 for a breakthrough in their market. Not only international top brands but also local products with excellent quality and competitive prices will be provided on site.

Known as an excellent communication platform for trade, Music China has also been playing a significant role in culture and education development in recent years. This year, various seminars and activities are presented to keep visitors up to speed with the industry pace.

Dealer training courses

The most classic event in the show brings in-depth training to the forefront of the market. Worldwide speakers from professional industries will be invited to share their experience in business, sales, branding, management, new media usage and other hot issues.

New products release conferences

The show provides a great platform for the launch of the latest musical products. The announcements of various cutting-edge technologies are the best chance for dealers and visitors to learn about the development of the world market and experience the hottest musical industry trends.

Music education market exploration

Music teachers, educators and education organizations are the leading actors in this program. They present their teaching models and share new education ideas. Student and kids, for whom these events are designed, will experience a new way of learning music under the instruction of professional instructors.

For more details about Music China 2018, please refer to our official website www.musicchina-expo.com. Register online now for free admission.

Contacts:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com

