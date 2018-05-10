Music City Food + Wine Festival Announces All-Star Line-Up and Tickets on Sale with Kings of Leon Anchoring Live Musical Performance

"As Nashville's food culture continues to evolve, we aim to strike a balance between showcasing our local culinary scene, world-renowned chefs that have inspired so many, along with some amazing musical elements," says festival co-founder, Ken Levitan of Vector Management.

"Music City Food & Wine Festival is our favorite weekend of the year," says festival co-founder, Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon. "It allows us to roll out Nashville's welcome mat to eat, drink and be merry with friends from all walks of life."

Friday Night Throwdown & Official Drink of Nashville:

On Friday night, celebrate the ultimate Happy Hour and join chefs Anne Burrell and Tim Love for a throwdown as they go head-to-head in a spirited cooking demo, captaining teams featuring celebrity sous chefs from the Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans and emceed by Jessie James Decker. The special guest sous chefs will be announced this summer. Each team will be challenged to create the ultimate meal from a surprise ingredient box. Come out and cheer on the hometown teams as they battle for bragging rights in the kitchen!

Join the city's top bartenders and mixologists as they compete to create the Official Drink of Nashville. On Friday night, this competition will celebrate the spirit of Nashville and shine a spotlight on Music City's talented bartending community. The city's best bar teams will mix, shake and measure to create this year's essential Nashville cocktail. Enjoy bites from top chefs & restaurants, wine and cocktail tastings and more.

Harvest Night, Saturday, September 15:

On Saturday, September 15, Kings of Leon will anchor Harvest Night at Walk of Fame Park, the signature dine-around featuring the country's best chefs and a star-studded lineup of special musical guests performing iconic disco hits from the 70s & 80s. Festivalgoers are encouraged to dress up in their flashiest Studio 54-inspired garb for a fabulous dance party under the Nashville stars. Food will be served from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., with the live musical performance led by Kings of Leon and special guests scheduled from 9:00 - 10:30 p.m. The lineup of special musical guests will be announced this summer.

Chefs scheduled to cook at Harvest Night include: Jeni Britton Bauer (Jeni's Ice Cream); Tom Bayless (The Public House); Matt Bolus (The 404 Kitchen); Sean Brock (McCrady's, McCrady's Tavern, Husk, Minero); Maneet Chauhan (Chauhan Ale & Masala House); Carla Hall (ABC's The Chew); newly minted James Beard Foundation Award-winning "Outstanding Chef" Gabrielle Hamilton (Prune); Tim Love (Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Woodshed Smokehouse, Queenie's Steakhouse, Love Shack, White Elephant Saloon); Margot McCormack (Margot Café & Bar); Aarón Sánchez (Johnny Sánchez); Chris Shepherd (UB Preserv); Jonathan Waxman (Barbuto, Jams, Adele's, Brezza Cucina); Tandy Wilson (City House); and Andrew Zimmern (TV personality, Andrew Zimmern's Canteen).

"I'm looking forward to hot chicken, barbecue and great music in my hometown of Nashville," says Carla Hall. "I'll be feeling right at home with new and old chef friends."

Grand Taste, Friday, September 14 & Saturday, September 15:

Music City Food + Wine Festival brings together the stars of Nashville's thriving culinary and music communities with acclaimed regional and national chefs, wine and spirits experts, and musicians. The Grand Taste, held at Bicentennial Capitol State Mall Park (600 James Robertson Pkwy) on Friday, September 14, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., and Saturday, September 15, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., will offer immersive cooking demonstrations, engaging panel discussions, intimate Tasting Sessions, a dynamic line-up of local chefs and artisans serving signature dishes and drinks in the Chef Showcase, Book Signings, Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint and Friends, featuring an all-star roster of chefs, beverage pros and pitmasters from around the country that will smoke and grill meats and veggies in an interactive, live-fire barbeque feast on festival grounds, and more.

Featuring a dynamic roster of chefs and restaurants on Friday, September 14, and Saturday, September 15, the Chef Showcase in the Grand Taste at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will give attendees the opportunity to meet some of the city's top chefs, while sampling dishes from a diverse line-up of restaurants. Chef Showcase will feature some of Nashville's most beloved chefs and restaurants, including Kristopher Akers (Americano); Kahlil Arnold (Arnold's Country Kitchen); Jessica Benefield & Trey Burnette (The Green Pheasant, Two Ten Jack); Kristin Beringson (Silo); Carey Bringle (Peg Leg Porker); Chris Carter & James Peisker (Porter Road Butcher); Maneet Chauhan; Trey Cioccia (The Farm House, Black Rabbit); Aaron Clemins (Kuchnia + Keller); Gerard Craft (Pastaria); Bill & Tony Darsinos (GreKo Greek Street Food); Nathan Duensing (Marsh House); Matt Farley (Woolworth on 5th); Tony Galzin (Nicky's Coal Fired); Daniel Gorman (Henley); Robert Grace & Andrew Whitney (Moto, Kayne Prime, Tavern, Saint Añejo); Mike Haggerty (Sea Salt); Hal M. Holden-Bache (Lockeland Table); Matt Gillie (Tànsuŏ); Matt Hyland & Graydon Atchley (Emmy Squared Nashville); Jess Lambert (etc Restaurant); Daniel Lindley (5th & Taylor); Crystal De Luna-Bogan (The Grilled Cheeserie); Sean McTiernan (Adele's); Michael Morales (Sunda); Deb Paquette (Etch Restaurant); Kyle Patterson (Sinema Nashville); Nick Pellegrino (Mangia Nashville); Giovanni Pinato (Giovanni Ristorante); Brian Riggenbach (The Mockingbird Nashville); Andrew Rodriguez (Little Octopus); Joshua Simpson (Proper Bagel); Nina Singto (Thai Esane); David Tieman (Five Points Pizza); and more to be announced.

Gospel Brunch, Sunday, September 16:

On Sunday, September 16, join an acclaimed group of chefs and restaurants as they prepare brunch favorites set to a spirited live gospel performance from Gayle Mayes for Music City Food + Wine's Gospel Brunch at Walk of Fame Park. Join some of Tennessee's most beloved chefs as they serve signature dishes paired with eye-opening cocktails, wines and coffee, including Blackberry Farm; Elliot Cunniff (Makeready Libations & Liberation @ Noelle); Lisa Donovan (pastry chef/writer) & special guest chefs; Brandon Frohne (Holler & Dash); John Lasater (Hattie B's); Andy Little (Josephine); Pat Martin (Hugh Baby's); Margot McCormack (Marche); Claire Meneely (Dozen Bakery); Bryan Lee Weaver (Butcher & Bee); and Karl Worley (Biscuit Love).

Tickets & More Information:

Music City Food + Wine Festival ticket options include an All-In Ticket, as well as Friday Evening Ticket, Saturday Ticket, Harvest Night Ticket, and Gospel Brunch Ticket. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

The All-In Ticket ($525 per person) enables guests to experience the full weekend of Music City Food + Wine Festival programming, including the Official Drink of Nashville competition and Friday Night Throwdown and Saturday festival access; the Grand Taste cooking demos and panel discussions; more than 80 beer, wine, cocktail, and culinary tastings; access to Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint and Friends; book signings; access to Saturday's Harvest Night and Sunday's Gospel Brunch.

The Friday Evening Ticket ($165 per person) includes single-day access to Friday, September 14 festival programming at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, including the Official Drink of Nashville competition and the Friday Night Throwdown; Grand Taste more than 80 beer, wine, cocktail, and culinary tastings; and access to Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint and Friends.

The Saturday Ticket ($165 per person) includes single-day access to Saturday, September 15 festival programming at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, including the Grand Taste cooking demos and panel discussions; more than 80 beer, wine, cocktail, and culinary tastings; book signings; and access to Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint and Friends.

Harvest Night Ticket ($275 per person) available as a stand-alone ticket option for Saturday evening, September 15. Harvest Night brings together signature dishes from world-renowned chefs from Nashville and across the country with a live musical performance anchored by Kings of Leon and special guests celebrating iconic disco hits of the 70s & 80s. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their most festive Studio 54-inspired costumes for a rocking dance party under the stars at Walk of Fame Park in downtown Nashville.

Gospel Brunch ($85 per person) will return to Walk of Fame Park on Sunday, September 16, featuring a dynamic roster of restaurants and chefs serving creative brunch favorites. Get a jump-start on the day with eye-opening cocktails, wine, coffee, and a spirited live gospel brunch performance from Gayle Mayes.

For more information, please visit http://www.musiccityfoodandwinefestival.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/musiccityfw) and Facebook (Facebook.com/musiccityfw) #MCFW.

For media credentials, please fill out the online application here: http://www.musiccityfoodandwinefestival.com/press/

Music City Food + Wine is generously sponsored by: Nashville Convention + Visitors Bureau, Toyota and FOOD & WINE.

