Music City Mitsubishi Celebrates Grand Opening in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music City Mitsubishi is proud to announce the grand opening of its dealership in Nashville, Tennessee, conveniently located at 1821 Gallatin Pike N. The dealership is now open and ready to serve Nashville with new Mitsubishi sales, pre-owned vehicles, parts, and service.

Notably, Mitsubishi Motors North America, the company's U.S. manufacturing operations headquarters, is located in Franklin, just minutes south of Nashville. The establishment of Music City Mitsubishi provides a central destination for customers to explore Mitsubishi's diverse range of vehicles, including the popular Outlander, Eclipse Cross, and Mirage, in close proximity to the company's U.S. headquarters.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Nashville community and look forward to serving our customers with integrity and professionalism," said Justin Davis, General Manager of Music City Mitsubishi. "At our dealership, we uphold Mitsubishi's legacy of excellence and customer satisfaction."

Music City Mitsubishi is owned and operated by one of the largest Mitsubishi dealers in the U.S., with locations in Charleston, SC, Baton Rouge, LA, Augusta, GA, Atlanta, GA, and soon, Columbia, SC.

For more information about Music City Mitsubishi and to explore our offerings, please visit musiccitymitsubishi.com or contact (615) 671-2432 to schedule a test drive or service appointment.

The Agency of Record for Music City Mitsubishi

The Automotive Advertising Agency is a multi-cultural, full-service, Austin-based creative advertising agency specializing in the automotive industry. The team at the agency represents over 250 years of combined experience in broadcast television, cable, radio, Spanish language media, internet marketing, brand development, public relations, digital media, and advertising. For more information about The Automotive Advertising Agency, visit TheAutoAdAgency.com or call (512) 610-7300.

Contact Information:

Dealership: Music City Mitsubishi

Justin Davis, General Manager

Phone: (615) 671-2432

Email: [email protected]

Address: 1821 Gallatin Pike N., Nashville, TN 37115

Media Contact: Nick Ratliff, Senior Account Executive

Phone: (512) 610-7300

Email: [email protected]

