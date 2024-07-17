Music City San Francisco Launches Its Landmark Mi5/Universal Music Group Label Imprint Partnership with the album "Message of Love," by Rudy Colombini, "the 'Willy Wonka of the Rock World'"

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With its new label imprint created with music giant Mi5/Universal Music Group, Music City San Francisco, the newly revamped $30 million, 30,000 sq. ft. performance, rehearsal, restaurant/bar, hotel, and SF Music Hall of Fame epicenter located in the heart of the San Francisco, takes a giant step closer to fulfilling its dual mission; To create opportunity for local musicians and to restore San Francisco to its rightful place on the international music map.

Rudy Colombini - Message of Love

The MCSF-Mi5/UMG partnership activates with Rudy Colombini's album "Message of Love," a collection of sparkling, heartfelt, inspirational rock 'n' roll. The music captures a timeless sound and sentiment that counters the doom loop narrative circulating about San Francisco, and the uncertainty and uneasiness in the world.

Garnering adult contemporary and alt rock and radio play in major markets across the U.S. and in Europe, "Message of Love" ranks at No. 23 on the DRT Global Rock Radio Chart (July 13, 2024).

About the Music City San Francisco-Mi5/Universal Music Group Label Imprint

Music City San Francisco's Label Imprint results from a strategic partnership with Mi5 Recordings/Universal Music Group and its President Ted Mason, former member of the hit band, Modern English, and a multi-platinum music producer who has personally worked with Pharrell Williams, Santana, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Jeff Beck, Robert Plant, Snoop Dogg, Peter Gabriel, Nikki Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, Queen Latifa, and Donna Summer.

The collaboration encompasses music distribution, retail marketing funding (non cash advances to artists), additional social media support, production, mixing and mastering services, and additional film, video, educational programs and services. The partnership opens up opportunities with Mi5/Universal's London, Paris, New York offices, and future Universal artists collaborations within the San Francisco music scene and Music City SF in all genres.

About Rudy Colombini's "Message of Love" Album

The release of "Message of Love" through the Universal Music Group is a career culmination for Colombini, who has recorded original music for four decades and has led The Unauthorized Rolling Stones for nearly as long. The album charted in the Top 40 when it was first released in 1998. Because of the album's timeless sound, pop production, and its shout out for hope and compassion, Universal Music Group rereleased the songs. For Colombini, this is his first album through a major distribution channel.

The album release party takes place on July 25, 2024, Music City San Francisco, 1355 Bush St, SF, CA., 6-10 pm. Eventbrite ticket link: rudycolombinialbumrelease.eventbrite.com

About Music City San Francisco

Dovetailing with his music career, Rudy Colombini started Music City San Francisco with the hope of stoking the dormant fires of musical creativity in his hometown and the musicians around him, who had been held down by high rents and costs of creating music in one of the most expensive cities in the U.S.

All the elements of the Music City San Francisco complex—its five stages, 20 streaming-enabled rehearsal/education rooms, SF music-themed hotel/hostel, bar/restaurant, its 80 exhibit SF Music Hall of Fame, and now the Universal imprint label—coalesce into a platform that empowers and exposes Bay Area musical talent.

"My goal is to wake up San Francisco's artistic soul," says Colombini, who presides over Music City San Francisco like an impresario. Colombini's vision of MCSF as a music playland of inspiration, imagination, performance, and fun for musicians and fans alike prompted Canadian publication Range Magazine's Guide to San Francisco to aptly describe him as "the 'Willy Wonka of the Rock World.'"

