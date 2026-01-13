MUSIC DRIVES US: KEEPING MUSIC IN OUR SCHOOLS SINCE 2006

FOUNDED BY ERNIE BOCH JR., MUSIC DRIVES US (MDU) PROUDLY CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS IMPACT, TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES THROUGH MUSIC AND REACHING THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN ACROSS NEW ENGLAND. SINCE 2006, MUSIC DRIVES US HAS DONATED MORE THAN 10,000 NEW INSTRUMENTS, AWARDED GRANTS TO OVER 400 SCHOOLS AND ORGANIZATIONS, AND PROVIDED MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN FUNDING TO TEACHERS AND SCHOOLS IN NEED.

AN EXCITING YEAR OF GOODWILL IS PLANNED FOR THE 2026 MUSIC DRIVES US ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, INCLUDING STUDENT CONCERTS, GRANT AWARDS, SPECIAL PERFORMANCES BY TOP ARTISTS, AND ADDITIONAL SURPRISES THROUGHOUT THE YEAR.

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Drives Us (MDU), the nonprofit organization founded in 2006 by philanthropist and businessman Ernie Boch Jr, with the belief that music has the power to transform lives, is celebrating twenty years of fundamentally changing young lives for the better. Since its inception, Music Drives Us has provided millions of dollars in music-related grants, new instruments, and educational and performance support to children across the six New England states.

Created with the belief that every child deserves access to music education, regardless of financial circumstance, Music Drives Us has spent two decades breaking down barriers and opening doors for students who otherwise might never have the chance to play an instrument, join a music program or discover their creative voice.

"Music has the power to change lives! Twenty years ago, we set out with a simple mission: to give children access to music and the opportunities that come with it. Music Drives Us has helped thousands of students not only learn how to play music, but also develop confidence, focus, and a sense of belonging – life skills that extend far beyond the classroom. To know that their lives have been forever enriched and transformed through the power of Music Drives Us, has been one of the most profoundly rewarding experiences of my life," stated Ernie Boch Jr, Founder of Music Drives Us.

Over the past two decades, Music Drives Us has supported thousands of children and schools across New England by: providing new and quality musical instruments to students and music programs to those who could not afford them. Music Drives Us has funded millions of dollars in school-based music programs in underserved communities, and even stepped-up in emergency situations where devastating floods have damaged the instruments and classrooms beyond repair.

Music Drives Us supports a multitude of after-school and enrichment programs that foster creativity, discipline and teamwork. Music Drives Us partners with educators and community leaders to ensure music remains accessible and inclusive.

As MDU enters its third decade, the organization remains committed to expanding its reach, deepening its impact, and continuing to advocate for music education as an essential part of every child's development.

"Music opens doors: it inspires, it heals, and it connects us," Boch added. "As we celebrate twenty years, we're looking ahead with the same passion and purpose that started it all. There is still so much more to do."

The 20th anniversary will be marked by a yearlong series of celebrations throughout 2026, including student concerts, grant announcements, special performances, and community events. The celebration kicks off with The Ultimate Shredder Contest, an epic guitar showdown on February 26, 2026, at The Lansdowne Pub in Boston. Additional events, including a summer concert, will be announced in the months ahead.

For more information about Music Drives Us, its mission, and anniversary initiatives, visit MusicDrivesUs.org. Fans can also tune in to the Music Drives Us podcast, hosted by radio personality Jaybeau Jones, featuring interviews and stories from across the music industry.

ABOUT MUSIC DRIVES US

Founded in 2006 by Ernie Boch Jr, Music Drives Us is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to music education for children across New England. Music Drives Us supports emerging artists and music education programs through grants, instrument donations, and community partnerships. Together, we're ensuring the next generation has access to quality music education.

For more information, please goto our website - http://musicdrivesus.org

Media Contact:

Peggy Rose

[email protected]

617-835-7673

Music Drives Us Contact:

Jacyn Tremblay

[email protected]

781-255-6306

SOURCE Music Drives Us