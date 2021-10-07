Music Executive And Author Dr. Mathew Knowles Partners With National Minority Health Association To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations

Flex for Checks is a new, community-based program that was developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare workers to increase vaccination confidence and vaccination rates in underserved communities as part of the fight against COVID-19.

"It is an absolute honor to partner with someone as prestigious and talented as Mathew Knowles, who is a pioneer for African-American success throughout our communities," said Burgess Harrison executive director of the NMHA. "Much like a previously unknown musical talent, the Flex for Checks program has recently been discovered by Dr. Knowles and is now prominently featured in the spotlight as we are all in the fight of our lives against COVID-19."

Dr. Knowles is widely recognized in the entertainment industry for his effective approach in developing and promoting award-winning artists. As founder of Music World Entertainment Corporation, he has served as executive producer for more than 100 award-winning, platinum and gold albums in multiple genres, including pop, R&B, gospel, dance, and country, as well as soundtracks and special-themed projects. Record sales have exceeded 450 million worldwide, with work featuring some of the biggest names in music including Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, The O'Jays, Destiny's Child, Solange, and Beyoncé.

Now, he is sharing our country's biggest stage with NMHA to highlight the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

"My mission in life has always been to motivate and educate," said Knowles. "As our ongoing fight against COVID-19 continues, it is clear that vaccinations and mask wearing are our best options for ending this pandemic. The Flex for Checks program is a valuable tool in increasing vaccination rates and vaccine awareness within our communities. We can win this fight against COVID-19 if we come together and perform as a community. Speaking from a first-hand perspective, there is nothing in this world that is more valuable than good health and making a positive impact on our world."

The Flex for Check program also features best-selling author and TV personality Dr. Ian Smith as medical spokesperson. Dr. Smith is lending his talents, support and expertise to the innovative program and encourages his followers to get vaccinated today.

"I am very proud to be working with the NMHA on such a vital healthcare initiative. Increasing COVID-19 vaccinations within our communities is extremely important to the health of our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors, and to me on a personal level. One thing the pandemic has taught us is that we are all in this together." said Smith.

For more information on the Flex for Checks program, please visit flexforchecks.com.

About NMHA. The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha.

About Mathew Knowles & Music World Entertainment Corporation

Based out of Houston, Music World Entertainment Corporation is one of the world's leading music and entertainment conglomerates, with record sales exceeding 450 million worldwide, having worked with Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, The O'Jays, Destiny's Child, Solange and Beyoncé, among others. Mathew Knowles' philanthropic efforts and community service endeavors include The Knowles Temenos House (a 400-unit housing complex for Houston's homeless), the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Gospel Music Association Board of Directors, Orchestra US Board Member, Rhythm and Blues Foundation Board Member, The Recording Academy Board of Directors, and the Survivor Foundation. As a pioneer for African American success in the corporate world, Dr. Knowles intimately understands the need to empower the community by sharing his knowledge. For more information, please visit www.mathewknowles.com.

