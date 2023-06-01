MUSIC EXECUTIVE ERICA GRAYSON'S MOXIEWORLD CONSULTING BRINGS FRESH PERSPECTIVE TO MONETIZING MUSIC IP AND CONTENT

Moxieworld Consulting

01 Jun, 2023, 13:21 ET

Empowering Businesses to Harness the Full Value of Music Assets and Content in Today's Evolving Industry Landscape

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxieworld Consulting, founded by esteemed music executive Erica Grayson, is revolutionizing the monetization of music intellectual property (IP) and content in today's tumultuous industry landscape. Grayson's expertise and innovative approach, influenced by the legendary Jimmy Iovine, have led to her success in reimagining how music drives emotional connections and tangible outcomes.

Erica Grayson, Founder Moxieworld Consulting
"Working with Jimmy opened my eyes to the true power of music - it's not just a form of entertainment, it's a force that shapes human behavior and drives meaningful connections," said Erica Grayson, Founder of Moxieworld Consulting.

The music industry faces challenges, including declining record sales and the commoditization of music, as streaming platforms and changing consumer habits disrupt established models for creation and monetization. With a deep understanding of music culture and strategic partnerships, Grayson helps businesses and artists discover the power of music by reimagining their approach, making her the go-to problem solver for fresh perspectives and innovative strategies.

Grayson's impressive collaborations include Doubleday & Cartwright, Apple, Tribeca Film Festival, and Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO, Big Jon, and Cathy Merienda, Senior Vice President, Visual and Media Rights. Her skillful blending of sound and narrative guides brands to transform their relationship with music culture, creating captivating atmospheres that build powerful emotional connections and measurable outcomes. Her exceptional storytelling abilities leave a memorable impact on audiences, while her track record of securing commitments from elusive artists showcases her as a true creative force. Notable achievements include:

Now, with the recent alignment of Moxieworld Consulting and Blackmaled Sound, in partnership with Sony Music Publishing, a groundbreaking venture with acclaimed director Malcolm D. Lee, Grayson's visionary approach is set to reshape music and storytelling in film, TV, and scripted audio. This partnership follows the successful collaboration on Peacock's highest-streamed miniseries to date, The Best Man: The Final Chapter, which earned an NAACP Image Award. Grayson will oversee music sync, podcasts, scripted audio, and captivating stories for film and TV aimed at impacting global culture.

At Moxieworld Consulting, Grayson helps clients navigate the challenges of the streaming era, building emotional connections and driving outcomes with innovative strategies for music IP and content monetization. With an unwavering dedication to pioneering a new era of music and storytelling, Grayson is leading the charge in creating a brighter, vibrant future for the music industry.

About Erica Grayson
Grayson's tireless dedication and innate understanding of collaboration and strategic alliances have led to her immense success, including an ASCAP Women in Music award and over 100 million records sold worldwide. Her impressive career includes laying the foundation for publishing deals at Sony Music Publishing, working alongside Jimmy Iovine as Senior Vice President of A&R at Interscope Records, and serving as Partner and President of MADE Management, where she expanded business in film and TV synchs, strategic partnerships, and overall business development. Grayson's portfolio also boasts collaborations with high-profile clients such as NBCUniversal, American Idol, Universal Music Group, The Pussycat Dolls, Keyshia Cole, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Contact:
Ralina Shaw
[email protected]

SOURCE Moxieworld Consulting

