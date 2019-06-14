Music Fans found a new tool to get closer to their idols

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Integrated Experiences dba. Music Rewards-FIX is a Toronto-based start-up that takes the fan to the music! Fans want access to their favorite artists. Artists want access to their existing fan base and opportunities to grow that base. FIX is an iOS and Android app that enables dynamic engagement among fans and the music artists they love. It's a simple but effective premise; members download the app and link it to their existing music streaming accounts. Then, they can earn redeemable points when they stream music, read news articles about their favorite artists, play games, share articles, and the like. The points are redeemable for VIP artist experiences, merch, opportunities to enter sweepstakes for concert tickets and other special events, and augmented reality integration. The app has achieved Google Play store #1 trending app consistently and top 10 in Apple app store rankings.



FIX is terrific for artists as a real-time analytics-big data platform that analyzes/assesses artists/labels actions and their touring, release, and social media outreach efforts while meaningfully connecting with existing fans and attracting new ones.



FIX was founded in 2018 and soft launched its app in January 2019. Remarkably, the app already has over 400k subscribers and 52k artists! The growth has exceeded projections and expectations on every level. All this was done with only $1.45m in angel financing, one founder, Jerry Deifer and a dedicated team of veteran industry folks. FIX just launched a $5m funding round to integrate partnerships, and release product in multiple global markets.



"We knew the platform would be loved, but our ability to understand and create meaningful relationships between the talent and fans has far exceeded our expectations. We are working daily to increase and improve our industry strategic partnerships to better fulfill the void in the space at the moment."



"I consider us an attribute to current musical intake methods. We do not want to disrupt the industry, but more importantly be accommodating to existing methods. We have done this by adopting the best in industry in ticketing, social, and streaming services. Adapting to fans habits and catching musical trends ahead of time allow us to be a few steps ahead in the game of consumer marketing and appeal," said Jerry Deifer CEO-Music Rewards.



