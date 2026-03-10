Music Icon and Actor Tip "T.I." Harris, Legendary Director Bill Duke, and Acclaimed Producer-Director Roger M. Bobb Team Up for Authorized Biopic of Comedy Legend and Social Trailblazer Redd Foxx

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Redd, LLC, the production entity officially authorized by and collaborating with the Estate of Redd Foxx announced today that Grammy award-winning music icon, actor, and executive producer Tip "T.I." Harris ("Ant-Man"; "American Gangster"), legendary director-actor Bill Duke ("A Rage In Harlem"), and visionary producer-director Roger M. Bobb ("For Colored Girls"; "Reasonable Doubt"), have joined forces to bring to the screen an unparalleled estate-approved biopic tentatively titled "Seeing Redd," chronicling the life and influence of legendary comedian and social pioneer Redd Foxx.

Bill Duke (Photo Credit: Duke Media) Redd Foxx (Photo Credit: Walt Disney Television Photo Archives)

This dynamic partnership aims to present a riveting depiction of Foxx's journey, highlighting his genius, personal challenges, social impact, and significant, albeit little-known, influence on the evolution of television, particularly behind the scenes of his iconic sitcom "Sanford and Son." Specifically, his relentless, high-stakes battle against the network demanding, among other things, that Black writers, directors, and other talent be hired to ensure authenticity and to garner more creative control -- demands that were bold, unprecedented, and deemed unattainable in the era.

Serving as executive producer, Tip "T.I." Harris brings his powerhouse influence to the project, having made a massive impact in the film industry as both a compelling actor and a savvy executive producer and director under his Grand Hustle Films banner. Beyond his monumental contributions to music, having sold over 14 million albums and currently charting with his hit "Let 'Em Know" produced by Pharrell, Harris is fiercely dedicated to authentic storytelling. For him, this film is profoundly personal, as Redd Foxx stands as one of the primary reasons he originally fell in love with the art of comedy.

In a career that spans decades and includes a nomination for the prestigious Palme d'Or, director Duke will bring a deeply personal lens, earmarked by his trademark sharp comedic timing and dramatic depth, as well as a keen eye towards creative oversight of the historical context.

"Redd Foxx didn't just change comedy -- he changed the industry," commented Duke. "His courage behind the scenes created opportunities that still resonate today."

A seven-time NAACP Image Award winner and former EVP of Tyler Perry Studios, now helming his own shingle Bobbcat Films, Bobb is an indefatigable producer and director generating over half a billion dollars in revenue.

"Working with Mr. Duke and T.I. to tell the story of a man who changed the way we view and experience comedy is a dream," Bobb stated. "We aren't just making a movie; we are trying to capture the energy of a genius and an architect of change."

True events unearthed by creatives Michael Greene and Sean McBride, the authorized project is in active development. Details regarding involved scriptwriters are currently under wraps.

This production is officially authorized and approved by the Estate of Redd Foxx, which is actively collaborating with producing entity Seeing Redd, LLC and the filmmakers.

About Redd Foxx:

Redd Foxx was a pioneering comedic force whose fearless, raw stand-up style paved the way for modern comedy. Moreover, he was a social changemaker who left a profound impact on television history. He revolutionized the industry, transforming "Sanford and Son" into a groundbreaking, Black-led production, establishing a legacy as an influential champion of Black creative control.

About Seeing Redd LLC

Seeing Redd, LLC is a special purpose entity formed specifically to develop and produce this authorized biopic in collaboration with the Redd Foxx estate, ensuring an authentic portrayal of the legendary comedian's life and legacy.

