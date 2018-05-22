Music Icon Freedom Williams Announces Partnership with Financier Dr. Charlie Williamson: Duo to Launch Retail Platform that Aims to Create Consumer Confidence with Digital Currency

Williamson, a former executive director of technology for JPMorgan and UBS, identifies that e-commerce needs crypto currency to safeguard the identity of consumers. He believes the major contributor to identity theft is triggered by the amount of personal information that is made mandatory for consumers to create accounts. The anonymity of cryptocurrency offers consumers the ability to safeguard themselves against identity theft.

As a driving force in the financial industry, Williamson saw the opportunity to create an accessible retail platform where consumers can feel comfortable with online transactions and joined forces with longtime associate Freedom Williams to help spread the word.

"Consumer trust needs to be enabled with better business blockchain technology solutions," said Williamson. He continued, "Trust and confidence can be achieved through accessibility and understanding. The time is right to build upon this next evolution of the financial market."

Starting this summer, Freedom Williams will begin to promote the retail platform and the use of cryptocurrency during his global tour.

"With my heavy international touring schedule, I will have the opportunity to become a spokesmen for our platform and this new era of a digital market," said Freedom Williams.

Freedom is the first amongst his peers in the music industry to heavily invest in crypto currency and blockchain technology. He is looking to moving to 100 percent digital currency for all of his live performances worldwide. In addition, Williams is releasing a new album in June that will be available for purchase using cryptocurrency.

