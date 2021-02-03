Music Icon Master P & Romeo Team Up With Film Director LazRael Lison For New BET Plus Original Movie

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip hop icon & Media Mogul Master P & Romeo Miller team up with film director LazRael Lison & soundtrack producer Tracy Bell (Asah Entertainment) on new romantic comedy film "Never and Again" scheduled to release February 11th on BET Plus.

The highly anticipated film features star studded cast: Master P, Jackie Long (ATL, Games People Play), Denise Boutte (Why Did I Get Married, Meet the Browns) Ella Joyce (Set the Off, Roc), Christian Keyes (Saints & Sinners) Vanessa Simmons (Monogamy), Bebe Drake, Cymphonique Miller, Day 26's Willie Taylor, Bishop Don Magic Juan and Jayson Bernard.

Never and Again focuses on a budding romance between Kevin (Long) and Jasmine (Boutte) first sparked during their teenage years. The duo equally supported and shared passion for each other's dreams. Her love for music and his love for football, ultimately falling madly in love in the process. The Never and Again 11 song soundtrack lead single "Made For Me" by acclaimed Gospel Singer Tim Rogers features R&B singer Tweet.

"It's a great romance with a lot of faith" - Romeo Miller

As with many love stories including during the puppy love phase with couples first starting out, outside circumstances can cause things to unravel. In Never and Again, the same reigns true as the love between Kevin and Jasmine takes a dramatic shift as tragedy soon unfolds and a momentary lapse in judgement pulls them apart. As has often been said over the course of history, time heals all wounds, because many years later, their paths cross again and the two are forced to trust one another. Will the love they once shared be enough to save them now?

Co-producing this film alongside writer Lison, under the Summer House Pictures are Tatiana Chekhova, Jayson Bernard and Roberto Rosario, Jr. of J&R Productions and Tracy Bell of Asah Entertainment. The Executive Producers for Never and Again include the Master P, his son Romeo Miller, and Kristi Kilday in association with Genius Minds and Antonio Trotter. Never and Again will be available February 11th on BET Plus.

