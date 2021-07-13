Music Industry Experts Form Exclusive Alliance to Capture Global Royalty Revenue for Advertisers

Music industry experts Melos and The TEAM Companies form alliance to maximize royalty revenue collection for advertisers Tweet this

Marketers aware of this royalty revenue stream often rely on music publishing administrators who do not have robust tracking technology or global data intelligence to deliver optimal royalty collection.

Together Melos and The TEAM Companies (TTC) offer the most comprehensive solution for global music publishing administration in the ad industry.

"The music business is unique in so many ways. It has its own culture, its own language. It is the core of our businesses. We're fluent in it," says Greg Smith, COO at The TEAM Companies.

"The brilliance of this parlayed experience is that we are able to leverage so much experience and insight. The more revenue we capture, the more advertisers can utilize it for future productions," added Richard Cottrell, CEO of Melos.

About Melos:

Melos was founded in 2016 by two music and entertainment industry veterans whose goal was to build a tech- and data-led solution which would enable accurate music reporting of advertising across the globe. This would ultimately benefit brands, agencies and composers, who would be appropriately compensated for their music usage. Melos' MusicTracker™ platform enables Melos and TTC to maximize returns and deliver unsurpassed results to advertisers and their agencies. More information can be found at www.melospublishing.com.

About The TEAM Companies:

The TEAM Companies were founded in 1992 as TEAM (Tours, Entertainment, Advertising & Music), a payroll provider for the advertising & entertainment industries. Since then, TEAM has established itself as a knowledge-driven organization, expanding our expertise and offerings to support the business behind the conception, production and distribution of advertising and entertainment projects ranging from broadcast television commercials and fashion photography to music recording and global concert tours.

No other company provides as comprehensive a suite of business & technology offerings or as deep a pool of subject matter experts to match TTC's high standards. More information can be found at www.theteamcompanies.com/.

