Music Industry Luminaries Tapped To Judge Amateur Singing And Songwriting Competitors For DFW Icon November 12, 2022

Executive from Largest Music Catalog Publisher, The Human Hitmaker, Country Artist, Harper Grace & Kingpin of Pop Talent Gather at Gilley's

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four music industry professionals whose careers as artist developers, vocal coaches, deal makers, chutzpah tweakers, agent connectors, uber marketers, personal branders and stage presence trainers for some of the biggest in show business will judge the 6th annual DFW Icon amateur singing and songwriting competition. This group will judge the finals on stage at the legendary Gilley's in Dallas where singers as young as age 5 and original songwriters of every age, will vie for up to $1500 in cash prizes and opportunities with industry legends. Competitors from all over the U.S. will perform on stage in Dallas to vie for top spots on November 12, 2022. DFW Icon was recently acquired by a nonprofit on a mission to provide entree for young talent to connect them with the professional music industry and partners include Happy Camper Live and The Creatives Factory.

J. George, H. Grace, D. Grecco, L. Septien

"Breaking into the music industry is not easy without connections," said new DFW Icon owner, Jennifer Wang. "We've booked judges who can really make a difference in someone's career."

The music pros include:

Donna Grecco , VP of Creative and Asset Management for Primary Wave, one of the industry's most prolific publishing and talent management firms, who own catalogs, estates, and songs of performers from James Brown, Stevie Nicks to Bob Marley. Grecco oversees experiential marketing where she's brought together concepts for Klipsch, Soapbox, Mastercard, Amazon Music, with their roster.

A member of the famous Country Singer list, Harper Grace started as a contestant at DFW Icon when she was 14 years old. Grace found success on American Idol and recently finished a tour with Nelly and signed a deal with Curb Records. Her newest single titled "Freedom" drops in January, followed by a new tour in the fall.

Linda Septien , dubbed the "Kingpin of Pop Talent," is a "vocologist" and artist developer whose clients have included Selena Gomez, Leon Bridges, many American Idol competitors, Kevin Haley of Glee, and Jenna Raine to become the #1 on Spotify. She is the author of "The Highway to Viral Singing," about what singers do to spur audiences.

Last, but actually first, is the founder of DFW Icon, aka "The Human Hitmaker," Jonathan George . A native Dallas-ite, he was the Grand Champion on Ed McMahon's "Next Big Star," creative director of the Hollywood Pop Academy and today George's Unleash Your Rockstar programs help budding music scions break through average with unabashed confidence.

About DFW Icon - is the premier vocal competition for youth and original songwriting adults that has been held in the Dallas Fort Worth area since 2015. Founded by Jonathan George, DFW Icon is now owned and run by J Angel Foundation, an organization on a mission to provide opportunities to future musical stars. Preliminary selections are made virtually from YouTube hosted performances and winners are awarded with cash and opportunity packages.

About our Partners : Happy Camper Live is a summer camp with 100's of on-demand activities, real instructors and coaches and was co-founded by a writer/director best known for creating Nickelodeon's camp comedy hit, "Salute Your Shorts." The Creatives Factory is a playground for artists to bring their musical and visual ideas to life with tools, opportunities, resources, and mentorship needed to thrive in today's music industry.

