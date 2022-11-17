Music Industry Staple, Tony Mantor, Releases Video for Autism Awareness

New Song & Video, "Why Not Me" // Available Now from Plateau Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran of the music industry, Tony Mantor, encapsulates the importance of self-love, respect and confidence with his brand new single, "Why Not Me."

In an effort to raise Autism awareness, acceptance and understanding throughout the world, "Why Not Me" is a lyrical masterpiece, with the Nashville-focused music video available now on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/MRIPkbLucS8

"This is a very positive song and I'm honored to promote autism awareness through this positive track," says Mantor. "The song and video show the endurance of people to fulfill their dreams. That is exactly what I hope people get out of this project, I hope they are motivated to keep chasing their dreams."

Tony Mantor is a highly regarded artist, producer, manager, and overall music aficionado. He has a history of new artist and songwriter development, producing projects with legacy recording artists and stars of TV and the big screen. Not only has he himself released Billboard and Cashbox-charting singles as a solo artist, he has also produced over 40 charting records on Billboard, MusicRow, and Mediabase spanning genres of country, R&B, AC, pop, and jazz. He has won several awards as an artist manager, and his expertise in the industry led him to take part of "The Session Players" in-studio documentary. He has also hosted a documentary following Tom Cole's recording of a CD dedicated to his brother, fallen Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole.

His first solo artist release since his 1993 Billboard and Cashbox-charting tracks, Mantor's release of "Why Not Me" is a tool for using his platform to make a difference and bring attention to an important topic in Nashville and beyond.

The lyrics of the song encourage the listener to pursue their dreams, and to realize their worth. It advocates that if you put your mind to something, no matter who you are, you can achieve it.

Watch the "Why Not Me" (AC Version) music video on YouTube now. "We really appreciate Tony's heart and willingness to bring awareness to such an important cause; it is truly remarkable," says Dawn DeJongh of Burning Ground Entertainment.

For more on Tony Mantor and each of his charitable efforts, visit https://tonymantor.com or follow him on social media @tonymantor.

