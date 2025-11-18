Music IP Holdings, Inc. (MIH) Expands to Nashville with New Headquarters on Music Row

Strategic Location Supports Licensing and Commercialization of Advanced AI Patents and Technologies of UMG Across the Music Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Music IP Holdings, Inc. (MIH), an intellectual property company formed to accelerate the development and licensing of Universal Music Group's (UMG) music-related AI patents, today announces the opening of its new headquarters at 2 Music Circle South in Nashville, Tennessee.

The new office represents a strategic expansion that strengthens MIH's ability to serve UMG and the growing network of partners, industry collaborators and licensees. Reflecting MIH's rapid growth and deepening presence in the music technology ecosystem, the office provides a home base for executive leadership, innovation and technical licensing experts and administration support.

Located on historic Music Row, adjacent to Nashville's vibrant Broadwest district, the new headquarters symbolizes the bridge between the city's storied musical past and its rapidly evolving future. The location also places MIH in close proximity to key creative and technology partners.

"The opening of our new office in Nashville marks an exciting step forward for Music IP Holdings," said Daniel Drolet, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "This expansion strengthens our partnerships and reinforces our shared commitment with UMG to advance cutting-edge technologies, especially in AI, by empowering artists, protecting creative rights, fostering industry collaboration and enhancing fan experiences worldwide."

Formed earlier this year, Music IP Holdings, Inc. assists in the development, filing, managing and licensing of a rapidly growing portfolio of AI innovations and advanced technologies created through a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group. The partnership currently holds more than 60 protected innovations with numerous additional technology families and portfolios under development.

About Music IP Holdings, Inc.

Music IP Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is an innovation licensing and commercialization company launched as a strategic partnership between Universal Music Group (UMG) and Liquidax Capital, LLC. MIH identifies, develops and licenses advanced intellectual property particularly in artificial intelligence to assist UMG in remaining at the forefront of technology and innovation in the global music industry. www.musiciprights.com

