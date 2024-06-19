Music Legends Unite to Fight Cancer: Jim Peterik, Dennis DeYoung, Ray Parker Jr. and Mindi Abair Release Charity Anthem

A host of music icons join forces on inspirational song that fuels the fight to beat cancer.

SEATTLE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy award-winning, multiplatinum selling songwriter Jim Peterik drops empowering single "Fight of our Life" featuring guest stars Dennis DeYoung, Ray Parker Jr., and Mindi Abair. The song was written exclusively for In Concert for Cancer (ICFC), a music-centric cancer fighting charity in its 13th year that presents world-class benefit concerts and unique VIP music experiences which raise awareness and funds to fight cancer.



After performing at the organization's 11th annual live concert event in 2022, Peterik was inspired to compose the cancer-fighting anthem that is meant to lift spirits, ignite hope, and generate funds for groundbreaking cancer treatment and research. The aptly-titled "Fight of Our Life," is front and center to a Fundraising Campaign that serves as a rally cry to unite and support everyone touched by cancer—inspiring resilience, determination, and action.

Jim Peterik, founding member of the Ides of March, former member of Survivor whose smash hits include "Vehicle", "High on You", "The Search Is Over", and "I Can't Hold Back" delivers a song that resonates deeply with listeners and amplifies a message of hope, strength and solidarity. Peterik wrote top charting hits for 38 Special including "Rockin into the Night", "Hold on Loosely", and "Caught Up in You". Peterik has also written songs for legendary bands Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Sammy Hagar, Dennis DeYoung, REO Speedwagon, The Beach Boys and others.



Jim Peterik added, "I am humbled and honored to support In Concert for Cancer and work alongside such exceptional talent on this important project. 'Fight of our Life' is more than just a song, it's a call to action, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. By coming together, we hope to inspire and support everyone touched by cancer and contribute much needed funds to groundbreaking research that will bring us closer to finding a cure."

Joining Peterik for the landmark collaboration is legendary Styx founding member, Dennis DeYoung. The chart-topping vocalist and keyboardist's powerful and soulful voice can be heard on seven Billboard top 10 hits including "Babe", "Mr. Roboto", "Show Me the Way", "The Best of Times", "Come Sail Away", and others.

Also joining the recording is Ray Parker Jr., Grammy Award-winning songwriter and guitarist known for his mega hit "Ghostbusters, as well as "A Women Needs Love","You Can't Change That", "Jack & Jill" and his recent Sony Pictures documentary entitled "Who Ya Gonna Call".

Ray has recorded and performed with the industry's most noted luminaries including Stevie Wonder, Barry White, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Herbie Handcock, The Carpenters, and many others.

Rounding out the music collaboration is twice GRAMMY nominated saxophonist and vocalist Mindi Abair. Abair's solo career has produced eleven No. 1 radio singles and 7 solo CDs that have landed #5 and above on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz and Blues Charts, three of them hitting #1. She was the featured saxophonist for the 2011 and 2012 seasons of American Idol. Mindi has toured with Aerosmith, Duran Duran, The Backstreet Boys and has recorded with Smokey Robinson, Greg Allman, Booker T. Jones, Joe Bonamassa and others.

About In Concert for Cancer

ICFC is a music-centric charity that produces and presents benefit concerts that unite, inspire, and support everyone touched by cancer. Their programs raise awareness and funds for groundbreaking research, treatment, and cancer patient support services. Board Members include GRAMMY Award winning musicians, business executives, and cancer researchers.



In Concert for Cancer Beneficiaries

The proceeds of the "Fight of Our Life" campaign directly support groundbreaking research at Cancer Vaccine Institute at University of Washington Medicine, and Seattle Children's Hospital, supporting cancer patient families in need of critical resources while their child is in treatment.

