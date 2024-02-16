Music Licensing, Inc. Highlights Milestones and Market Impact in 2023 Year-End Audit

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), operating under the brand Pro Music Rights, proudly announces significant achievements and market impact as revealed in its 2023 year-end audit, scheduled for completion today.

As the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States, Music Licensing, Inc. has rapidly solidified its position as a leading force in the industry. Our extensive licensee network includes prominent entities such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others, reflecting the trust and recognition garnered by Pro Music Rights.

With an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, Music Licensing, Inc. represents over 2,500,000 works, showcasing a diverse catalog featuring renowned artists from various genres. Notable names such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, and Young Jeezy, among others, contribute to our rich portfolio, alongside emerging talents and Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

Furthermore, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) proudly holds royalty stakes in musical works by iconic figures including Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, and Lil Wayne, reinforcing our commitment to supporting both established and emerging artists.

"We are thrilled to unveil the results of our 2023 year-end audit, which underscore Music Licensing, Inc.'s significant growth and impact within the industry," said Jake P. Noch, Chief Executive Officer at Music Licensing, Inc. "Our robust portfolio, diverse licensee base, and strategic partnerships position us for continued success in the dynamic landscape of music licensing and performance rights."

The completion of the 2023 year-end audit marks a pivotal moment for Music Licensing, Inc., as it aims to showcase its financial performance and strategic positioning in the market. The company anticipates that these results will shed light on its true value proposition and highlight potential opportunities for growth and investment.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Contact Details: +1 833-227-7683; [email protected]

