Music &Life Show - An Emerging Crossover Business Opportunity

In response to the solid music and culture market in Beijing and its growing consumer demand for spiritual and cultural life among the medium to high income community, Beijing International Music & Life Show, with music at the core, is establishing four themed halls according to three main lines: "creating music, listening to music, and appreciating music." The four exhibition halls, Tech Trends, Love Learning, Eastern Essence, and Western World, create varied music and life scenes and explore the crossover and integration mode, aiming to provide the musical industry the most advanced trends, timely customer feedback, the sharing of crossover resources, and new opportunities for product development, by creating different music and life scenes.

Looking back to the exposition last year, more than 300 brands were presented on site, covering a space of 27,000 m2, and attracting 54,819 visits. This year, the exposition is expected to expand to 30,000 m2, and to attract 65,000 visits. Many brands have already confirmed their willingness to participate in the exposition, including those who have been part of the exhibition for the last 3 years.

The National Music Education Conference – Love Learning Hall

Music education, relying on the unique and complex system of the music industry, requires practitioners to equip good professional skills and business sense. In order to make the most of high-quality education resources, it is high time to activate the education consciousness among the public and create an atmosphere for music education across the country.

The National Music Education Conference, highlighting the exposition this year, will be held at the same time. It is led by the National Music Education Service Alliance, in collaboration with the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and the Confederation of European Music Industries (CAFIM). More than 3,000 music education practitioners from both home and abroad are expected to attend the conference.

The conference aims to create "an elegant life, a beautiful China," attempting to popularize musical instrument learning and music appreciation. Well-known educationists and musicians, like Prof. Haihong Zhou and Mr. Hai Yu, will then present the teaching method of musical instruments, sharing the charm of music; international specialists and scholars will bring in the advanced ideas and trends of music education from the United States and European countries. Based on the keynote speech, more themed speeches will be addressed, and a series of roundtable forums will be led by the speakers. Meanwhile, the organizer has also called for workshops from the public to show the fruit of music education practices both in and outside the national education system. Moreover, the evening concert will become a platform for the invited guests and the audience to enjoy music together, which also creates an opportunity for them to discuss hot issues in music theory, creation and education.

The Love Learning Hall was created for the first exposition, which focused on music and art education. This year, the cooperation with professional music academies, including the Chinese Conservatory of Music, Central Conservatory of Music, and Beijing Contemporary Music School, has been furthered. Teachers and students from these academies are invited to the performances, seminars, and competitions, which ensures the professional level of the exposition.

Break the traditional expo mode, create a lifestyle experience space

This exposition has selected the leading enterprises in the musical instrument industry and gathered the well-designed and creative lifestyle products to present in the four halls. It turns out that the musical instrument brands and the lifestyle product brands have attracted each other's potential customers, and the increasing interaction between them has redefined their potential market and helps optimize their product design. It has also provided inspiration for the industry leaders to create crossover businesses opportunities and for music lovers to personalize their lifestyle.

The speeches and forum, breaking out the traditional teaching mode, have invited crossover artists to reveal the close relationship between music and life, which will be well received by the audiences. Apart from that, conferences and training programs for traders will also be held as part of the National Music Education Conference.

This year in the special exhibition area, in addition to the Guitar Culture Area, an Earphone Experience Zone, a Hifi Sound Space, and a Smart Music World will be established to show the musical products and derivatives in life scenes.

As for the performances, along with the Music & Life National Children's Band Competition, the National Drummers' Contest and the Original Electronic Dance Music Competition will also be held. Musical academies and bands have been invited to join the show, spreading the charm of music.

Pop music kingdom, stage for electronic music and fashion trends – Tech Trends Hall 1A

Brief: The exhibition focuses on electronic musical instruments and also presents advanced sound equipment, trending clothes and accessories. It provides a creation space for pop musicians, and several stages for performances, cooperating with Guitar China.

Events: Guitar Culture Area, Earphone Experience Zone, Smart Music World

Target audience: pop music fans

Exhibiters: CME, Cherub Technology, Fishman, FOCAL, Guangzhou Digital Music Element company, Han Flag musical instruments, JBL, Parsons Music Limited, YAMAHA, etc.

Music enlightenment, parenting and art enjoyment – Love Learning Hall 2A

Brief: Centered on music education, this hall presents various music education methods and smart musical instruments, encouraging the interactive learning mode between parents and children and providing linkage to teenage arts education.

Events: Joy Land, including a performance stage and puzzle game area.

Target audiences: children aged 4-14 and medium-income family

Exhibiters: CASIO, Chenyu Guzheng, Elomemo, HAILUN Piano, KHS, Lesi, Linggu, MEDELI, People's Music Publishing House, RDEC, SCHURTER, Wenle, etc.

Chinese traditional music, the elegance of Chinese classical aesthetics – Eastern Essence Hall 2

Brief: Based on Chinese musical instruments, this hall integrates the traditional lifestyle, presenting the traditional tea culture, flower art and classic clothes, creating a Chinese-featured traditional space.

Activities: Oriental Cultural Space, gathering scholars' intelligent minds

Target audiences: traditional culture lovers

Exhibitors: Dunhuang, Huicui Leping, Huqiu musical Instruments, Jun Tian Fang, LIANYU Xuetang, Jiu Ding, Sheng Jiang, The Ocean of Music, Xuan Yin Tang, Wu Xian Tang, Wu Yun Tang, etc.

Western style, a romantic and graceful art field – Western World Hall 3

Brief: This hall exhibits western musical instruments including pianos, violins, wind instruments, and also classical vinyl and modern Hifi equipment, bringing classical music and jazz music into a modern western life scene.

Activities: Art Salon, Hifi Sound Space

Target Audiences: Medium to high income community with refined tastes

Exhibitors: CHAPPELL, Denon, Marantz, PLEYEL, Questyle Audio, Vibra, etc.

In the event of any change to the above, final notice takes precedence. For specific matters, please contact the organizers.

To get more information please visit our website www.musiclifeshow.com , or follow us on WeChat: musiclifeshow. We are expecting to see you in China International Exhibition Center from July 6th -8th, 2018.

Media Contact:

Ms. Xiaoyu Zhang

Tel: 021-62956881

E-mail: zhangxiaoyu@shanghai-intex.com

