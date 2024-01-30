Music Lineup Announced for West Bend's Inaugural Bockfest

News provided by

City of West Bend

30 Jan, 2024, 09:37 ET

WEST BEND, Wis., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of West Bend is pleased to announce the music lineup for its inaugural Bockfest on Saturday, March 2! Headlining this year's show is The Grammy-nominated Alex Meixner Band, performing from 3:30-5 p.m. on the Silver Lining Stage in Regner Park. The band blends traditional polka music with exciting jazz and pop styles for a perfect party soundtrack. Well-known throughout the United States, Alex Meixner consistently headlines at Milwaukee's German Fest.

The five-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) award-winning Squeezettes are joining the Alex Meixner Band, performing from 2-3 p.m. The five-piece ensemble rocks the stage with traditional polkas and waltzes combined with pop hits from the '50s through the '80s. Completing the lineup are local favorites Polka Fusion and River City Blaskapelle, ensuring that the Bockfest crowd will be up and dancing!

If you're still looking for more polka, head to The Bend Theater in historic downtown West Bend for a Bockin' & Rollin' Polka Palooza! The Alex Meixner Band and The Squeezettes will be back on stage for an encore performance starting at 7:30 p.m.

Don't miss the show! Each $15 ticket includes a custom 25 oz. beer stein and $5 in Bock Bucks to spend at participating West Bend businesses. Learn more at bockfestwb.com.

About West Bend
West Bend is 30 minutes north of Milwaukee in Washington County—an industrial hub situated along the Milwaukee River in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. More than 32,000 people reside in the city and have access to numerous cultural and historical attractions, award-winning parks, quality healthcare, and exceptional educational opportunities. West Bend has a charming historic downtown with thriving businesses, shops, and restaurants, and several business and industrial parks poised for growth. For more information, visit www.ci.west-bend.wi.us.

Media Contact:
Jacob Moeller
Communications Coordinator
(262) 335-5178 
[email protected]

SOURCE City of West Bend

