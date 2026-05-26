COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Matters Ohio, an initiative dedicated to placing instruments in the hands of students and schools across the state, will launch the first statewide instrument drive to help ensure every student has access to music education. The organization is a partnership led by the Ohio Arts Council, Ohio Music Educators Association, Ohio Alliance for Arts Education, and the Ohio Foundation for Music Education, and is accepting donations of new and gently used instruments of any kind on Saturday, May 30th.

Music Matters Ohio Calls on Communities Statewide to Donate Instruments to Students in Need

Music programs in Ohio schools continue to face budget pressures that leave many students without access to the instruments they need to participate. Music Matters Ohio aims to bridge that gap by collecting donated instruments and redistributing them directly to students and schools that need them most.

"Music has the power to transform a student's life, but only if they have access to it," said Bruce Garfield, State Director of Music Matters Ohio. "We're asking Ohioans to look in their closets, attics, and basements — if you have an instrument collecting dust, there's a school and student somewhere in this state who would love the chance to play it."

Music Matters Ohio is accepting all types of instruments — from brass and woodwinds to strings, percussion, keyboards, and more. Drop-off locations are available throughout the state. Visit MusicMattersOhio.org for a list of convenient drop-off locations and other detailed information. Donated instruments must be received by 5:00 pm on Saturday, May 30th. All instruments in playable condition — or those that can be repaired — are welcome, and donations are tax deductible.

About Music Matters Ohio Music Matters Ohio is an organization committed to placing instruments in the hands of students and schools across Ohio, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of music education.

For more information contact:

[email protected]

Visit musicmattersohio.org

SOURCE Ohio Music Education Association