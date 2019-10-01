Music Producer 'Thousand Times' and Visual Artist 'Pink Clouds' Debut Diamond Studded Art Piece at Leading Arts Showcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, through a chance meeting with painter Katrina "Pink Clouds" Cherry, music producer "Thousand Times" would become inspired to create his first work of art. In the process, he would become involved in a monthly cultural arts event called "Rep Yourz" and learn how to be of service to the Charlotte community.

The two creatives debut their artwork in Charlotte at the Rep Yourz Showcase hosted at the Peace Pipe Hookah Bar. Photo by Tim Baker (@timbaker_photography)

Jordyn Feroz, creator of the Rep Yourz music and artist showcase, has been working with artist Pink Clouds for the past year to create a truly unique experience in Charlotte's nightlife. Their mission: to provide a platform for individuals to represent who they are and what they have to offer to the community.

Katrina Cherry aka Pink Clouds is a visual artist originally from the Charlotte area. She enjoys instructing painting classes for all ages and loves to work with her students by encouraging them to discover the world around them through creative expression.

"I was first introduced to Michele 'Bunny' Gregory's Underground Mobile Art & Music Studio dream about a year ago and to bring her cause together with the Rep Yourz movement is truly special," says the producer. The vision of the mobile studio is to "bring the arts right to the doorsteps of Charlotte's most under-served communities."

The location of the Rep Yourz arts and music showcase is also very special. Charlotte lounge and hookah bar The Peace Pipe is a leading venue in the city and offers a sophisticated atmosphere as well as top-notch customer service to the event.

Inspired by "For the Love of God" by Damien Hirst, the artwork named "Strength In Numbers" is a collaborative effort between artist Pink Clouds & music producer Thousand Times. It features a 10^3 subscript, denoting the producers' moniker, as well as 30 carats of uncut rare earth stones. The piece took 10 months to create and features 10,782 conflict-free diamonds from India. "For me, this painting embodies the age-old adage that 'tiny efforts eventually add up to something great,' Similar to making a beat or recording a song; those individual actions will not make you a star, however, if you continue to practice, your chances increase tremendously. Similarly, the individual diamonds on this painting are worth little yet taken together they are part of something special," says Thousand Times.

On Oct. 12, in Charlotte, there will be a raffle held at the one-year anniversary of Rep Yourz, the proceeds of which will be used in building the Underground Mobile Art & Music Studio. Additionally, the painting "Strength In Numbers" is being auctioned on eBay and 50% of proceeds will be donated. Prints and merchandise of this future classic are also available.

