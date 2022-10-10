Music Production Equipment Market Size to Record USD 1.27 Billion Growth, Rising number of music festivals and live events to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The music production equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.27 billion at a CAGR of 2.44 % between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. One of the key trends in the music production equipment market includes the rising number of music festivals and live events. The large base of the young population, coupled with a surge in disposable income, has led more people to spend on such live events. Hence, the increasing number of live performances and concerts by musicians, artists, dancers, and comedians will play a major role in driving the growth of the global music production equipment market during the forecast period. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology Download Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Production Equipment Market 2022-2026

Music Production Equipment Market: Vendor Landscape

The music production equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. They are also placing a strong emphasis on creating novel products as well as establishing their brands and brand equity.

Music Production Equipment Market: Key Vendor Offering

Audio Technica US Inc. - The company offers Music Production Equipment such as headphones, both wireless and wired.

C. F. Martin and Co. Inc. - The company offers Music Production Equipment such as guitars such as D28 Rich Robinson , D42 specials, and D18 authentic.

D Addario and Co. Inc. - The company offers Music Production Equipment such as Drumsets and drumheads.

Fender Musical Instruments Corp. - The company offers Music Production Equipment such as guitars, Ukuleles, and electric guitars.

Gibson Brands Inc. - The company offers Music Production Equipment such as Humbucker pickups, electric guitar strings, G force chargers, and switches.

Music Production Equipment Market: Major Segmentation

The music production equipment market has been segmented into the type (public address equipment, digital keyboards, studio headphones, DJ gear, and music synthesizers) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). By type, the public address equipment will grow during the forecast period with the rising number of live public events and public congregations, which is propelling the demand for public address equipment globally. By geography, APAC will account for 41%% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the rising adoption of music production equipment by developing countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, owing to the increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and improvements in living standards will facilitate the music production equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period. To gain insights into the factors impacting the growth of the market Download Free Sample Report.

Music Production Equipment Market: Major Growth Drivers

The rising number of musicians and artists is one of the major drivers impacting the music production equipment market growth. The emergence of upcoming musicians and artists has changed the era of music. They are creating and introducing new songs and mixing songs to produce remix tracks. To grab the attention of fans, musicians are also organizing music events through concert promoters or live event organizers. Hence, the rising number of live events is expected to accelerate the demand for music production equipment, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market.

Reasons to Buy Music Production Equipment Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist music production equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the music production equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the music production equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of music production equipment market vendors

Music Production Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ableton AG, Audio Technica US Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Blackstar Amplification Ltd., C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., D Addario and Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., Headstock Distribution Ltd, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., KROTOS Ltd., Marshall Amplification, QRS Music Technologies Inc., Roland Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Sony Group Corp, Steinway Musical Instruments, Teufel, and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

