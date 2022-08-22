Music Production Software Market: USD 369.87 million Growth from 2021 to 2026, High Competition Among Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music production software is also known as digital audio workstation (DAW). This software is used by musicians, artists, disc jockeys (DJs), and music production companies to perform multiple functions such as composing, recording, editing, mixing, and mastering to produce music.

Technavio estimates that the music production software market size is expected to grow by USD 369.87 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Music Production Software Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

The market is characterized by low capital requirements and moderate product differentiation. Therefore, it is easy for new players to enter the market. However, the strong brand image of the existing vendors and their wide geographic presence makes it difficult for new vendors to gain a market share. Hence, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2021, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all Porter's Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

The music production software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is in its growth stage and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Owing to significant growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify with new product launches, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established vendors have increased their focus on the development and introduction of music production software as well as updating the old versions. Moreover, the growing number of musicians, artists, DJs, and music production companies is accelerating the demand for music production software. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Ableton AG, Acon AS, Acoustica Inc., Adobe Inc., and Apple Inc.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

The music production software market has been segmented by type (editing, mixing, and recording), end-user (professionals and non-professionals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

By end-user, the professional segment will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression. The demand for music production software is rising, owing to the growing audio and video content.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in the adoption of music production software by professionals such as musicians and music production companies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a crucial country for the music production software market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The increase in the adoption of DJ software to produce music will drive the growth of the music production software market during the forecast period. The rising interest in music is providing several opportunities for DJ artists to give live performances. This will drive the adoption of music production software to compose, edit, record, and produce new songs and update old songs by adding new lyrics or music.

The growing demand for digital audio content is a trend in the market. Digital audio content, including music and podcasts, is gaining popularity worldwide. The rising adoption of electronic devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and tablets has helped people consume more digital audio content. Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Spotify are some of the major music streaming platforms.

Apart from the growing demand for digital audio content, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View FREE PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Recommendation Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Conversational Computing Platform Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Music Production Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 369.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ableton AG, Acon AS, Acoustica Inc., Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Bitwig GmbH, Cockos Inc., GoldWave Inc., Image Line Software NV, iZotope Inc., MAGIX Software GmbH, MakeMusic Inc., MOTU Inc., MuTools, NCH SOFTWARE Pty Ltd., PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., Reason Studios AB, Serato Ltd., and Yamaha Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Professionals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Professionals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Non-professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Non-professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Non-professionals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Non-professionals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Editing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Editing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Mixing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Mixing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Mixing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Mixing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Mixing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Recording - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Recording - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Ableton AG

Exhibit 107: Ableton AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Ableton AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Ableton AG - Key offerings

11.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 110: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 115: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Avid Technology Inc.

Exhibit 120: Avid Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Avid Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Avid Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Avid Technology Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Cockos Inc.

Exhibit 124: Cockos Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cockos Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Cockos Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Image Line Software NV

Exhibit 127: Image Line Software NV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Image Line Software NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Image Line Software NV - Key offerings

11.9 MAGIX Software GmbH

Exhibit 130: MAGIX Software GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: MAGIX Software GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: MAGIX Software GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 133: PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Reason Studios AB

Exhibit 136: Reason Studios AB - Overview



Exhibit 137: Reason Studios AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Reason Studios AB - Key offerings

11.12 Yamaha Corp.

Exhibit 139: Yamaha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Yamaha Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Yamaha Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Yamaha Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Yamaha Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio