Music publishing market size to grow by USD 2.41 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the music publishing market in APAC. The rising adoption of music streaming services in countries such as China and India will facilitate the music publishing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Publishing Market 2022-2026

The music publishing market size is set to grow by USD 2.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. The growth of the global music industry is driving the music publishing market growth. However, the lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with integration are challenging market growth.

Music Publishing Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Live performance - size and forecast 2021-2026

Digital sales - size and forecast 2021-2026

Physical sales - size and forecast 2021-2026

Synchronization - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Music Publishing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Major Five Music Publishing Companies:

Abkco Music and Records Inc., Atlas Music Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Big Yellow Dog Music, Black River Entertainment, Broadcast Music Inc., Concord Music Group Inc., Downtown Music Holdings Group of Companies, Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd., Kobalt Music Group Ltd., peermusic.com Inc., Reach Global Inc., Round Hill Music LP, Sony Group Corp, SoundExchange Inc., Super Cassettes Industries Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Universal Music Group NV, Warner Music Group Corp, Wixen Music Publishing Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bertelsmann SE and Co. - The company offers music publishing through its subsidiary BMG.

- The company offers music publishing through its subsidiary BMG. Concord Music Group Inc. - The company offers music publishing through Concord Music Publishing.

- The company offers music publishing through Concord Music Publishing. Kobalt Music Group Ltd. - This segment focuses on producing and publishing music, as well as offers other music services including copyright administration, licensing, label services, and rights management.

- This segment focuses on producing and publishing music, as well as offers other music services including copyright administration, licensing, label services, and rights management. Peermusic - The company offers publishing music such as US pop and US Latin.

- The company offers publishing music such as US pop and US Latin. Reach Global Inc. - The company offers music publishing through its subsidiary Reach Music Publishing Inc.

Music Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abkco Music and Records Inc., Atlas Music Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Big Yellow Dog Music, Black River Entertainment, Broadcast Music Inc., Concord Music Group Inc., Downtown Music Holdings Group of Companies, Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd., Kobalt Music Group Ltd., peermusic.com Inc., Reach Global Inc., Round Hill Music LP, Sony Group Corp, SoundExchange Inc., Super Cassettes Industries Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Universal Music Group NV, Warner Music Group Corp, and Wixen Music Publishing Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

