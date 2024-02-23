Music Reports® Names Jason Walker Chief Executive Officer and Announces Other Senior Leadership Promotions

News provided by

Music Reports

23 Feb, 2024, 15:22 ET

Turning up the Volume: Music Reports® Amplifies Executive Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Reports, Inc. ("Music Reports" or the "Company"), the world's leading independent music rights administration platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed senior executive Jason Walker as Chief Executive Officer. This change is effective as of February 2024.

Continue Reading

This appointment marks a momentous occasion for Music Reports, as Mr. Walker has dedicated nearly 30 years to the Company, previously serving as the General Manager of the Audio-visual Services group. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Walker has been instrumental in spearheading the development of Cuetrak™, leading strategic planning and operations for the Audio-visual business vertical, and managing the entire copyright research team, whose work powers both the Songdex® music rights registry and the Cuetrak™ platform.

"We are thrilled to be elevating Jason to Chief Executive Officer of Music Reports," said Sara Badham, Managing Director at MidOcean Partners, a middle-market private equity firm and majority owner of Music Reports. "Jason's dedication, expertise, and leadership have been invaluable to Music Reports. His deep understanding of the music landscape, combined with his proven ability to drive innovation and growth in a rapidly evolving market make him the ideal candidate to lead Music Reports into the future," continued Ms. Badham.

Mr. Walker expressed his deep commitment to his new role, "I am incredibly honored to be appointed CEO of Music Reports, a company I have been proud to call home for the past 27 years," he stated. "The music industry is undergoing exciting transformation, and I am confident that with our talented team and cutting-edge solutions, we can empower music stakeholders to thrive in this dynamic environment."

Music Reports further strengthens its leadership team by announcing the promotions of Bill Colitre to Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel (COO & GC) and Aaron Partington to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Together, alongside Denise Crayne, the company's Chief Financial Officer, and Phil Barry, CEO of Blokur, the executive team will continue to work collaboratively to service our customers as the true independent voice in music rights globally.

ABOUT MUSIC REPORTS®

Music Reports is the world's leading provider of objective music rights data and administration services. Music Reports leverages its proprietary and continuously updated Songdex® music rights registry and Cuetrak™ cue sheet management system, to deliver a comprehensive, technology-enabled platform for music rights analytics, licensing, royalty accounting, and payments. Music Reports was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, CA with operations in London.

ABOUT MIDOCEAN

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.

SOURCE Music Reports

Also from this source

MUSIC REPORTS ACQUIRES BLOKUR

MUSIC REPORTS ACQUIRES BLOKUR

Music Reports, Inc., the world's leading independent music rights administration platform, has acquired music licensing and data platform Blokur....
MUSIC REPORTS ACQUIRES BLOKUR

MUSIC REPORTS ACQUIRES BLOKUR

Music Reports, Inc., the world's leading independent music rights administration platform, has acquired music licensing and data platform Blokur....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.