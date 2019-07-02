Music Rewards-FIX is making its mark in the industry

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Integrated Experiences dba. Music Rewards-FIX is a Toronto-based start-up that takes the fan to the music! Fans want access to their favorite artists. Artists want access to their existing fan base and opportunities to grow that base. FIX is an iOS and Android app that enables dynamic engagement among fans and the music artists they love. It's a simple but effective premise; members download the app and link it to their existing music streaming accounts. Then, they can earn redeemable points when they stream music, read news articles about their favorite artists, play games, share articles, and the like. The points are redeemable for VIP artist experiences, merch, opportunities to enter sweepstakes for concert tickets and other special events, and augmented reality integration. The app has achieved Google Play store #1 trending app consistently and top 10 in Apple app store rankings.



FIX was founded in 2018 and soft launched its app in January 2019. Remarkably, the app already has over 600k subscribers and 52k artists! The growth has exceeded projections and expectations on every level. FIX just launched a $5m funding round to integrate partnerships, and release product in multiple global markets.

"We knew the platform would be loved, but our ability to understand and create meaningful relationships between the talent and fans has far exceeded our expectations. Bridging the gap of communication of 'diehard fans" and artist is something we are very keen to develop out. We are working daily to increase and improve our industry strategic partnerships to better fulfill the void in the space at the moment."



"I consider us an attribute to current musical intake methods. Adapting to fans' habits and catching musical trends ahead of time allow us to be a few steps ahead, in the game of consumer marketing and appeal," said Jerry Deifer CEO-Music Rewards.

