Music Shop 360 Optimizes Migration from Quickbooks POS to Deliver the Only All-in-One POS Designed Specifically for Independent Music Retailers

PROVO, Utah , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Shop 360 , the leading all-in-one, cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) solution for modern music retailers, announced today that it has optimized integration with the Intuit QuickBooks Online accounting feature to provide music retailers with a complete POS solution for running a successful music business.

Backed by decades of music industry expertise, Music Shop 360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail music business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, including inventory, repairs, rental management, customer communications, and marketing. Through Music Shop 360's integration with QuickBooks Accounting, music retailers can organize and manage their business with software to help track income, expenses, and stay ready for taxes. For music retailers transitioning from the QuickBooks Desktop POS, Music Shop 360 delivers an ideal solution.

"With QuickBooks discontinuing its Desktop POS, it creates a great opportunity for music retail businesses to make the switch to a retail POS that was created specifically for independent music shops, with features like online school rental management, a fully integrated, retail ready website and a direct integration with Reverb.com, that they can't find in a generic POS," said Taylor Harnois, General Manager, Music Shop 360. "The Music Shop 360 all-in-one platform helps independent music retailers remain competitive and profitable."

Music Shop 360 will showcase its all-in-one, cloud-based POS platform at the 2023 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, April 13-15, in Booth #8007.

More than 300 music stores across the U.S. have already adopted Music Shop 360 for their music retail, rental and repair work needs. To learn more about Music Shop 360, visit www.MusicShop360.com .

