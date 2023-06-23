Music Streaming Market size to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing preference for music streaming services to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The music streaming market is estimated to grow by USD 31,101.37 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.67% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for music streaming services notably drives the growth of the music streaming market. Young consumers in the 18-40 age group prefer free music through platforms. Pandora offers paid subscriptions. However, its channel is free to access and has a large customer base as it supports almost all operating systems, such as Android, IOS, and Windows. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Streaming Market 2023-2027

Music streaming market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global music streaming market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer music streaming services in the market are Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Curb Records Inc., Deezer SA, Gamma Gaana Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., KKBOX, Meredith Corp., Mixcloud Ltd., RealNetworks Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, SOUNDMACHINE, Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and TuneIn Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers you tube music streaming apps based on prepaid and monthly subscription plans.

The company offers you tube music streaming apps based on prepaid and monthly subscription plans. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers the amazon prime music app which provides unlimited access to 100 million songs.

The company offers the amazon prime music app which provides unlimited access to 100 million songs. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers an in-built Apple music platform that provides 100 million songs and thirty thousand playlists with ads free.

Music Streaming Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Free and Paid), End-user (Individual users and Commercial users), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the free segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. It is an ad-based service that providers use to generate revenue by serving ads during music streaming or when users make paid in-app purchases. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global music streaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global music streaming market.

· North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for music streaming. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Also, over the forecast period, the enormous portfolio of music subscribers handled by music streaming service providers will assist the expansion of the music streaming market in the region. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth.

Music Streaming Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The increasing introduction of differentiated music streaming services is an emerging trend influencing the music streaming market growth.

Providers increasingly introduce differentiated music streaming services in the music streaming market.

Providers including YouTube Music, Pandora, Spotify, Deezer, and Tidal provide multiple features such as easy cross-platform access, automatic playlist customization, and high-quality sound.

Thus, the increasing adoption of differentiated music streaming services is one of the key trends driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Lack of ownership in music streaming is a major challenge hindering the music streaming market growth.

Publishing music digitally is an integral part of music publishing and the music streaming market is a proprietary market.

Music streaming market dynamics are defined by subscription-based licenses, which give consumers access to massive song collections.

One of the major downsides of music streaming services is that subscribers can't own their music.

Moreover, not all music streaming service providers allow music downloads, requiring consumers to be connected to the internet to stream music.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Music Streaming Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the music streaming market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the music streaming market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the music streaming market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of music streaming market vendors

Related Reports:

The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size is expected to increase to USD 137.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.53%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers video streaming and broadcasting equipment market segmentation by application (private and commerce), type (video streaming and broadcasting equipment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The heightened demand for encoders to support multiple broadcasting formats is notably driving the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth.

The live streaming market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.47% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,057.07 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (platform and services), end-user (media and entertainment, education, esports, events, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet are notably driving market growth.

Music Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31,101.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Curb Records Inc., Deezer SA, Gamma Gaana Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., KKBOX, Meredith Corp., Mixcloud Ltd., RealNetworks Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, SOUNDMACHINE, Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and TuneIn Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

