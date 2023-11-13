Music Streaming Market size to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% from 2022 to 2027, The increasing introduction of differentiated music streaming services - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The music streaming market is estimated to grow by USD 31,101.37 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.67% during the forecast period. The increasing introduction of differentiated music streaming services is an emerging trend influencing the music streaming market growth. Providers increasingly introduce differentiated music streaming services in the music streaming market. Providers including YouTube Music, Pandora, Spotify, Deezer, and Tidal provide multiple features such as easy cross-platform access, automatic playlist customization, and high-quality sound. Thus, the increasing adoption of differentiated music streaming services is one of the key trends driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Ready to identify and target your ideal customer get our segmentation report now? Download the sample report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Streaming Market 2023-2027

Music Streaming Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Curb Records Inc., Deezer SA, Gamma Gaana Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., KKBOX, Meredith Corp., Mixcloud Ltd., RealNetworks Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, SOUNDMACHINE, Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and TuneIn Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Curb Records Inc., Deezer SA, Gamma Gaana Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., KKBOX, Meredith Corp., Mixcloud Ltd., RealNetworks Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, SOUNDMACHINE, Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB, Spotify Technology SA, Holdings Ltd., and TuneIn Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Free and Paid), End-user (Individual users and Commercial users), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Music streaming market - Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (free and paid), end-user (individual users and commercial users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the free segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. It is an ad-based service that providers use to generate revenue by serving ads during music streaming or when users make paid in-app purchases.

Music streaming market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Curb Records Inc., Deezer SA, Gamma Gaana Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., KKBOX, Meredith Corp., Mixcloud Ltd., RealNetworks Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, SOUNDMACHINE, Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and TuneIn Inc.

Music Streaming Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

Increasing preference for music streaming services notably drives the growth of the music streaming market. Young consumers in the 18-40 age group prefer free music through platforms. Pandora offers paid subscriptions. However, its channel is free to access and has a large customer base as it supports almost all operating systems, such as Android, IOS, and Windows. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Lack of ownership in music streaming is a major challenge hindering the music streaming market growth.

Publishing music digitally is an integral part of music publishing and the music streaming market is a proprietary market.

Music streaming market dynamics are defined by subscription-based licenses, which give consumers access to massive song collections.

One of the major downsides of music streaming services is that subscribers can't own their music.

Moreover, not all music streaming service providers allow music downloads, requiring consumers to be connected to the internet to stream music.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The music streaming market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Don't waste any more time on searching for answers - Buy the Report Now!

What are the key data covered in this Music Streaming Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the music streaming market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the music streaming market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the music streaming market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of music streaming market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market size is expected to increase to USD 137.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.53%.

The live streaming market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.47% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,057.07 million.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio