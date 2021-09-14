Music Superstar Pitbull Announces Support Of Palm Beach International Raceway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Worldwide and NASCAR Trackhouse owner, Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull), has added his name to the list of more than 10,000 celebrities, car enthusiasts, residents and leaders desperately trying to save Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR) and help transform it into a first-class facility that the entire community can enjoy.

"It is a true honor and an amazing opportunity to help in this important effort to save Palm Beach International Raceway. Bringing together community and culture to create generational experiences is priceless," said Perez (Pitbull). "We look forward to making history in West Palm Beach like we've done in music, NASCAR and education, Dale!"

Located just 20 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport, PBIR would serve as one of South Florida's premier destinations and economic drivers with race events, special and charitable events, live entertainment and much more. The iconic track was built in 1964 and is an unusual gem in the industry with a beautiful, sunny location ideally suited for year-round events. A revamped raceway would infuse tens of millions of dollars into Palm Beach County in tourism and taxes, and provide more than 150 seasonal and year-round jobs.

Others supporting the Save Palm Beach Raceway initiative include Indy 500 champion, Danny Sullivan; Zak Brown of McLaren Racing; champion race car driver Tommy Kendall; John Oates from Hall & Oates; Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner & more.

For more information or to sign the petition to Save Palm Beach Raceway, visit www.savepalmbeachraceway.com or follow us on Instagram @savepalmbeachraceway.

