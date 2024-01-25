Music Superstars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen Unite to Revive Field & Stream, Beloved Outdoor Brand

Bi-Annual Print Publication Returns as Part of Membership in the

Field & Stream 1871 Club

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music artists Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with a group of experienced brand builders, announce today the acquisition and relaunch of Field & Stream, the pre-eminent outdoor lifestyle brand with origins back to 1871. The group, led by Church and Wallen, purchased the retail side of the trademark from DICK'S Sporting Goods, as well as the media platform from Recurrent in a move that not only unifies the legacy brand under the same ownership for the first time in its 150-year history, but also leads to the resurrection of the print magazine through a membership community.

Music superstars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen fishing in Field & Stream apparel.

"I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck," said Church. "That truck took us on hundreds of outdoor adventures and I all but memorized every story and every picture on every page. They were my Bible. It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on. It is both this responsibility to an American Icon and also to a young boy in his papaw's truck that will be the compass that guides our steps."

Church and Wallen are vested in the brand as avid outdoorsmen, conservationists, and storytellers. The new ownership will take a hands-on approach to preserving the authenticity of Field & Stream, solidifying its authority in the outdoor space, and ensuring it stays true to its roots.

"There's nothin' I love more than being with friends around a campfire, on a boat or in a deer stand -- and Field & Stream represents all of those to me," said Wallen. "Being part of its future is incredible and we want to keep bringing people together outdoors, makin' memories, for generations to come."

Key aspects of the relaunch include the Field & Stream 1871 Club, a refreshed digital platform, a limited-edition apparel collection inspired by Church and Wallen, and the announcement of an outdoor music festival co-produced by Southern Entertainment coming this fall.

In a groundbreaking move for both the brand and the industry, today also marks the launch of the Field & Stream 1871 Club, a membership community that pays homage to its storied history and brings back the distinguished, high-quality print publication. Members will enjoy exclusive access to a large-format print magazine, published twice annually, filled with the brand's signature storytelling and captivating outdoor photography. Alongside the magazine, 1871 Club members will receive premium benefits, including priority ticket access to the Field & Stream Music Festival, members-only gear, a limited-edition Honor Badge (a revived F&S tradition now offered as a members-only pin), VIP entry into outdoor experiences, exclusive discounts, and digital content. Additionally, 10 percent of the net profits from the 1871 Club will be directed towards non-profit organizations actively contributing to the support of outdoor causes.

The new Field & Stream brand will be led by Doug McNamee, former president of Magnolia, the media and lifestyle brand cofounded by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Colin Kearns, who has served as editor-in-chief for Field & Stream since 2016, will remain in his position alongside his editorial team.

"We are committed to reinforcing Field and Stream's legendary status as the authoritative voice of the American outdoors," said McNamee. "We look forward to unifying our passionate enthusiasts under a single canopy as we steward this trusted brand toward a thoughtful and expansive revival. As the latest in the lineage of caretakers, we aim to restore and amplify Field & Stream's authentic voice with our extended storytelling family."

Looking ahead, Field & Stream has ambitious plans to form strategic partnerships and pursue thoughtful brand alignments to highlight its signature storytelling. These partnerships will include a new online marketplace to spotlight and elevate craft makers and artisans in the outdoor lifestyle space.

For more information about the new Field & Stream, visit www.fieldandstream.com.

ABOUT FIELD & STREAM

Field & Stream is the world's leading outdoor lifestyle brand. With origins dating back to 1871, F&S has taught a nation to hunt and fish, to camp and explore, to survive and thrive in the outdoors—all while leading the charge to conserve and fight for wildlife and wild places. The secret to our longevity is simple: Hunters and anglers love a great story—and nobody tells one better than Field & Stream. In 2024, the legacy brand was unified under the same ownership for the first time in its history. Now embarking on a new chapter, the next generation of Field & Stream includes a return to print, a membership community, apparel, a Music Festival, soon-to-be announced experiential brand extensions in the outdoor space, and more. For more information visit www.fieldandstream.com .

