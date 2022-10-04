MUSIC SUPERVISION COMPANY THE WILDERS CELEBRATES LOS ANGELES EXPANSION WITH THREE NEW HIRES ON THE HEELS OF MULTIPLE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERES

Sean Mulligan, Victoria Beard and Tiffany Su join The Wilders under direction of Jody Colero in partnership with Grayson Music Group

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Wilders, renowned music supervision company, under creative direction of music maven Jody Colero, and Senior Vice President Asha Dillion, in partnership with Grayson Music Group, announced today its Los Angeles expansion with three new company hires, building out the American footprint after a banner year in long form television and film, including four film premieres at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Company new hires include seven-time Guild of Music Supervisors Award nominee Sean Mulligan; who's expansive career includes the supervision of over 35 feature films and television series, most notably: Molly's Game (STX), Blue Bayou (Focus Features), The Hating Game (Vertical Ent.), Come From Away (Apple TV+), and Deputy (FOX); Music Supervisor Tiffany Su, whose credits include: African Royals In America (Hulu), 16 & Released (MTV), My Celebrity Dream Wedding (VH-1), and Caught In the Act: Unfaithful (VH-1); and Music Supervisor and Australian native Victoria Beard, whose credits include: Blue Bayou (Focus Features), Awake (Netflix), Slip (Hulu), and Moonshine (CBC); all previously from Entertainment One / Hasbro and MNRK Music Group.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sean, Victoria and Tiffany to The Wilders team, all of whom share our vision for the future of long form audio in television, film, podcasting and audio originals." states Jody Colero, Partner & Creative Director, The Wilders. "With them, our potential to surprise, delight and collaborate with our LA showrunners, producers and directors just got much stronger."

The Wilders - an award-winning family of music supervisors, composers, producers and songwriters - specializes in building audio for long form productions from the ground up, The Wilders offers a unique set of skills and expertise which integrates the audio and video narrative of long form production through sound – leveraging syncs, score and audio production, all under one roof.

Most recently, the company provided music supervision and production on the Peabody award winning series Sort Of (HBOMax), critically acclaimed Brother (directed by Clement Virgo, premiered TIFF 2022), in addition to writing all the original songs and score for the wildly celebrated children's animated series 'My Little Pony: Make Your Mark' (recently released on Netflix) and 'My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale' (Youtube).

"I am elated to be joining such a diverse team of creative professionals who have amassed an incredible suite of music resources and relationships over the years," states Sean Mulligan, SVP, Music Creative and Supervision of The Wilders. "Together, we'll be expanding on this unique set of services here in the U.S. and in turn, globally to support storytellers with first class music in all media and genres."

Upcoming projects include original songs for PJ Masks (Spotify/Apple Music), Sort Of (Season 2- HBOMax), Canada's Drag Race (Crave/WOWPresents+), Malory Towers (Season 4 - CBBC/Wilbrain), SkyMed (Paramount/CBC), Moonshine (Season 3-Netflix/CBC), Essex County (CBC), the feature films Miranda's Victim and Spider & Jessie, and many more.

ABOUT THE WILDERS

The Wilders - an award-winning family of music supervisors, composers, producers and songwriters - specializes in building audio for long form productions from the ground up, The Wilders offers a unique set of skills and expertise which integrates the audio and video narrative of long form production through sound – leveraging syncs, score and audio production, all under one roof. Recently, The Wilders created divisions to add to their full-service music supervision portfolio, which include music editing and full audio post production. The Wilder Kids is a division devoted to creating music and sound design for developing minds for Children's TV Series, Film and Web Productions.

ABOUT GRAYSON MUSIC GROUP

Grayson Music Group represents a multitude of music-focused companies, including Grayson Music, The Wilders, The Music Assembly, and now SNGL. Founded in a culture of collaboration, the award-winning teams work with hundreds of agencies, brands and networks every year with a mission to elevate content through music and sound, while continuing to build the value of music. By creating harmony between people and brands through the power of music, Grayson Music Group skillfully expresses the human experience through sound.

