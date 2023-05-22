Music Therapy Market to Expand at 9.4% CAGR till 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Music Therapy Market Segments - by Type (Receptive and Active), Application (Traumatic, Chronic Pain, Substance Abuse Disorder, and Neurodevelopment Disorder), End-user (School, Hospital, Rehabilitation Center, and Prison & Jail), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 2.6 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 5.28 million expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising awareness about health benefits enabled by music therapy.



The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, application, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Music Therapy Market

On the basis of region, the global music therapy market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to rising number of healthcare establishments adopting music therapy practices. These therapies are enabling recovery of patients speedily, which is supporting its adoption in healthcare field of the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be rapidly growing region in the global music therapy market. This growth is owing to increasing awareness about music impact on improving physical and mental health. The emerging economies in the region such as India and China are upgrading healthcare establishments with modern equipment and practices which is likely to aid the market growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Music therapies involves clinical use of suitable and specific musical practices as an instrument to help patients in enhancing mood, reduction of stress, and aid in self-expression.

Music therapies have been medically proven as an impactful way to improve individual's health aspects. The practices in music therapy can include listening to music, singing, playing different musical instruments, and music composition.

One does not have to possess particular musical skills to opt for a music therapy. Hence, anyone can partake in music therapy. The major benefits of music therapy are improvement of physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, social, and cognitive aspects of a person during and post the therapy.

The use of acoustic guitars in music therapy sessions is one of the key trends of the market. Acoustic guitar can replicate the sound of drums and pianos and can be bought at affordable prices.

The music therapy benefits awareness is on the rise which is major driver of the market. Stress reduction, improvement of mood, relaxation, and improved physical activeness are some of the benefits offered by various music therapy.

Rising mental health concerns across the world has boosted music therapies demand growth. These therapies are found to have helped patients in recovering at faster pace.

On the basis of type , the music therapy market is divided into receptive and active. The active segment is projected to hold key share of the market during the assessment period owing to preference for active therapies over other type for speedy benefits.

, the music therapy market is divided into receptive and active. The active segment is projected to hold key share of the market during the assessment period owing to preference for active therapies over other type for speedy benefits. Based on the application , the market is classified as traumatic, chronic pain, substance abuse disorder, and neurodevelopment disorders. The traumatic segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace owing to combined use of music therapies with other therapies involve in treating traumas.

, the market is classified as traumatic, chronic pain, substance abuse disorder, and neurodevelopment disorders. The traumatic segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace owing to combined use of music therapies with other therapies involve in treating traumas. On the basis of end-user, the music therapy market is segmented as schools, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and prisons & jails. The hospital segment is anticipated to register major revenue share for the market due to high adoption of music therapy in hospital establishments for improving patient conditions speedily.

