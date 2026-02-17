Music Will Celebrates 11 Years of Impact with Annual Benefit Concert at Garcia's Chicago

Fundraiser Supports the Expansion of Modern Music Education Across Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Will, the nation's largest nonprofit music program in the U.S. public school system, will host its 11th Annual Music Will Benefit Chicago on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Garcia's Chicago.

The evening will celebrate Music Will's commitment to Chicago students and educators while raising $150,000 to expand access to modern music education that reflects the sounds, cultures, and creative voices of today's students in Chicago Public Schools.

Music Will currently serves more than 48,000 students and supports a network of over 220 active K–12 music educators in the Chicago area, helping schools build inclusive music programs that connect learning to students' lived experiences and communities.

The benefit concert will feature performances by Music Will students from The Nettelhorst School, the Music Will Chicago Area Advisory Board Band SuperHeat, and acclaimed local singer-songwriter Annie O'Malley, with an after-party immediately following at Garcia's.

Opened in 2025, Garcia's Chicago honors the legacy of Jerry Garcia and offers an intimate setting for live music, community, and connection—making it a fitting home for an evening centered on creativity, equity, and youth voice.

"Music education helps young people find their voice, their confidence, and their place in the world," said Mike Wasserman, CEO of Music Will. "For more than a decade, Chicago educators and students have shown what's possible when schools embrace modern music education. This night is about celebrating that progress—and accelerating it."

Individual tickets for Music Will Benefit Chicago are on sale now for $175 at musicwill.org/chicago-benefit .

Expanding Impact in Chicago in 2026

In 2026, Music Will is deepening its partnership with Chicago Public Schools through a new set of initiatives designed to expand access to modern music education while strengthening support for educators across the district.

This year, Music Will is delivering expanded professional development for CPS educators, including a series of teacher workshops focused on contemporary music instruction, culturally responsive teaching, and classroom-ready strategies that engage today's students.

Music Will has also launched a lending library pilot program in collaboration with CPS's fine and performing arts leadership, donating three full classroom sets of instruments and equipment. These packages will rotate between schools throughout the year, allowing more students to participate in music programs without cost or access barriers.

In addition, one Chicago public school has been selected as one of four nationwide to participate in Music Will's new Lab School initiative—a yearlong partnership designed to model what high-impact modern music education can look like in practice. This school's music program will focus on Hip Hop–based instruction, with lessons that connect music to literacy, history, social studies, and creative expression across the curriculum.

This school will also receive sustained support from the organization throughout the year, including instrument and equipment donations, monthly staff visits and mentorship, and a commitment to implementing Music Will lessons while providing ongoing feedback to help shape the future of the program nationwide.

All proceeds from the March 5 benefit—including ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations—will directly support these initiatives and Music Will's continued expansion across Chicago-area schools.

Event Details

Event: Music Will Benefit Chicago

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Time: 6:00–9:30 PM

Location: Garcia's Chicago, 1001 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago

Tickets: $175 | Available at: musicwill.org/chicago-benefit

About Music Will

Music Will runs the largest nonprofit music program in the U.S. public school system. Partnering with schools and educators nationwide, Music Will provides teacher training, curriculum, and instruments that expand access to modern music education rooted in creativity, relevance, and student voice. To date, Music Will has reached more than 1.8 million students across all 50 states. Through its national Music for Millions campaign, the organization aims to transform music education for 11 million students annually by 2030. Learn more at musicwill.org .

About Garcia's Chicago

Garcia's Chicago is a 300–350 capacity concert venue and restaurant in Chicago's West Loop, celebrating the life and legacy of Jerry Garcia. Developed in collaboration with Garcia's family and Dayglo Presents, the venue blends live music, curated cocktails, and chef-driven dining in a space designed for community and connection. Learn more at garciaschicago.live .

