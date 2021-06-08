Music with A message

Spreading love and not hate is the core of Kelley's music. With over 10 million plays on SoundCloud, he has but put out music to make a difference with singles like Kamala (Celebrating Monumental Black History), Believe In Something (Kneel), which took on critics of Colin Kaeperonick for his silent protest during NFL pre-game activities, or Because of You (both released on the Viral Records label), which dealt with the ongoing gun violence epidemic and those responsible for its cause that currently plagues The United States.

"I felt compelled to write the song Be Strong because racism, hate and murder have no place in this world. I love people of all races and religions and no one should feel unwelcomed, unsafe and unloved. I've written this song to support Asian Americans based on recent events because we are all brothers and sisters, and I want to spread this message any way I can." - Darrell Kelley

Beginning his career as a Gospel recording artist Darrell Kelley eventually, seamlessly and successfully made the crossover to the contemporary R&B/Hip-Hop and Mainstream Top 40 radio genre formats. His songs address both secular and non-secular subjects with not only deep insight but often with humor. As a performer, this man can charm any size crowd with his Pied-Piper-like musical magic. As an entrepreneur, Darrell has founded and managed many businesses like the legendary Soul Delicious Grill and Buffet restaurant where bountiful plates of delectably prepared meals are accompanied by the sweet sounds of R&B and Gospel music, as well as his own Viral Records music distribution company. As a spiritual leader and author Bishop Kelley of The Pathway Gospel Ministry Church wrote and published "The Book of UWGEAM", which is a summary of how through love, unity and respect a better way of life is accessible to all.

Darrell Kelley's music can be found across all music streaming platforms including SoundCloud, Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

