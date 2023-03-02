MUSICAL ICON SHEILA E. AND LIFELONG, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST DOLORES HUERTA, TO BE HONORED DURING WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

FEMME! POWER CONFAB & RETREAT SPONSORED BY AARP, AND COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TELEMUNDO IS SET TO RECOGNIZE "HER-STORY" PIONEERS, CHANGEMAKERS, AND DISRUPTORS

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed content and conference producer INGEÑUITY announces music icon Sheila E. and lifelong civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will be recognized during the debut of its Women's History Month celebration, FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat, sponsored by AARP, and Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo. The two-day, in-person gathering is scheduled for March 29-30, at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.

The Power Confab & Retreat theme is Celebrate + Illuminate + Elevate. FEMME! will celebrate "her-story" by recognizing historical icons, while shining a light on today's changemakers and disruptors – making history on their own terms. FEMME! will also reveal success secrets by pulling back the curtain to share insights, wisdom, and experiences. The Power Confab will convene over 300 multicultural women leaders, executives, influencers, and entrepreneurs to lift each other up by connecting power across race, age, and sector.

"At AARP we are excited to participate as the main sponsor of the 2023 FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat, as part of Women's History Month. We're proud to salute all the trailblazing "she-roes" that have paved the way to make it possible for all of us to follow in some of their illustrious paths. The empowerment that this conference is bringing is a message that we at AARP are proud to support, as we've dedicated our work to raising the voices of adults in every sector of society", stated Yvette Peña, Vice President of Audience Strategy in the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

To culminate the celebration, on March 30, the FEMME! Legacy Awards will be held, and Dolores Huerta will receive The Fighter Award while Sheila E. will receive the Muse Lifetime Achievement Award. Sheila E. will also close the evening with a musical performance.

Sheila E. has made a name for herself as a talented musical icon over the decades. As a famous drummer, singer, songwriter, author and humanitarian she continues to be an inspirational figure for people of all ages. Dolores Huerta is co-founder of the United Farm Workers, founder, and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. She is also one of the most influential labor activists of the 20th century and a leader of the Chicano civil rights movement.

"Sheila E. and Dolores Huerta are pioneering rock stars, exemplifying the femme spirit of women that are crushing it! Their respective stories of impact, passion and perseverance inspire, and motivate women at every stage of life to make a difference and succeed. Our FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat is all about women advocating for each other, amplifying our voices, and blazing paths of equality and achievement" said Sarah Ruiz Chavez, FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat Creator and President of INGEÑUITY.

Register for the FEMME! Power Confab & Retreat at FEMMEConfab.com . For more information on the Confab and Legacy Awards, call 913-397-8850 or email [email protected].

SOURCE INGEÑUITY