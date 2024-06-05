Musical Instrument Market size is set to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global musical instrument market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global musical instrument market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (String instruments, Pianos and keyboards, Drums and percussion instruments, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled B.C. Rich LLC, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., D Addario and Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KHS Musical Instrument Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Paiste AG, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, QRS Music Technologies Inc., Rickenbacker International Corp., Roland Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Steinway Inc., Taylor Listug Inc., and Yamaha Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global musical instrument market has witnessed a notable rise in online sales due to the advantages of convenience and cost-effectiveness. Bricks-and-mortar sellers, including musical instrument vendors, have adopted online platforms to cater to the growing demand for their products.

Notable online retailers, such as Musician Friend, Furtadosonline.com, BAJAOO.COM, Gear4music, Gibson Brands, Dawsons Music, GUITARGUITAR, S and T Audio, and Austin Bazaar Music, have gained popularity. Additionally, online shopping sites like Amazon.com and eBay.com have seen a significant increase in musical instrument sales. This trend is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for the global musical instrument market during the forecast period.

The Musical Instrument market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various trends. Devices such as drums, strings, winds, and percussion instruments continue to dominate the sector. Sounds and solos are popular, with consumers seeking out new and innovative musical contraptions. Recognized brands offer a wide range of musical instruments, catering to different genres and skill levels.

Crews and concert promoters require a variety of musical instruments for their events. Audience engagement is key, and musicians aim to provide unique experiences through their performances. Digital technology plays a crucial role, with many instruments incorporating it to enhance sound quality and functionality. Overall, the Musical Instrument market is an ever-evolving industry, with continuous advancements and innovations shaping its future.

Market Challenges

The GSMA report reveals that over half of the global population now owns a smartphone, significantly impacting the musical instrument market. Mobile devices have revolutionized music creation and production with apps enabling musicians to record, edit, and mix tracks without studio equipment. Music education has become more accessible through online platforms and mobile devices.

Live music performance has been transformed through social media, allowing musicians to connect with fans and promote music in real time. The advancement of technology is expected to continue, leading to more sophisticated mobile music devices and apps, potentially hindering the growth of the musical instrument market.

The Musical Instruments market faces several challenges. Demand for musical instruments continues to grow, especially in the digital and electronic categories like MIDI controllers and synthesizers. However, increasing competition and cost pressures pose significant challenges. The market is also influenced by consumer trends, with a shift towards online sales and customized offerings.

Regulations and certifications, such as those related to music technology and safety standards, add complexity. Additionally, the rise of live streaming and virtual concerts impacts the demand for traditional musical instruments. Consequently, companies must focus on innovation, cost optimization, and digital transformation to stay competitive.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 String instruments

1.2 Pianos and keyboards

1.3 Drums and percussion instruments

1.4 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 String instruments- The string instruments market consists of guitars, violins, violas, cellos, and banjos. These instruments use stretched strings made from various materials like vegetable fiber, animal gut, silk, metal, and synthetics to produce sound. The market experiences intense competition due to numerous manufacturers offering guitars in various quality and price points. It can be segmented into electric and acoustic string instruments. Acoustic instruments, which are more affordable and easier to learn, contribute significantly to the market's growth.

The market for acoustic instruments has reached saturation in developed countries but is expanding in emerging economies. Electric guitars are anticipated to show significant growth due to increasing consumer interest, particularly from rock bands and music crews. The Internet and smartphones have made learning to play these instruments more accessible, contributing to the market's growth. Overall, the global musical instruments market is expected to grow due to the rising number of music bands touring globally and an expanding audience base.

Research Analysis

The Musical Instrument Market encompasses a vast array of devices designed to produce musical sounds, catering to various roles in society, ranging from entertainment to ritual purposes. These instruments, including violins and guitars, are integral components of ensembles that foster social solidarity and promote recognition within musical bands and crews.

With the advent of high-tech built-in software and advanced technology, the performance quality of these instruments has significantly improved, enhancing the overall experience of concerts and saving valuable time and money for musicians. The market continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions that cater to diverse musical needs and preferences.

Market Research Overview

The Musical Instrument Market encompasses a wide range of instruments, including strings, woods, brass, and percussion. These instruments are used in various genres of music, from classical to contemporary. The market is driven by several factors, such as increasing popularity of music education and the growing trend of live performances. Devices like digital pianos and synthesizers have gained significant traction in recent years due to their versatility and convenience.

Consumers seek instruments that offer superior sound quality, durability, and ease of use. The market also caters to various age groups and skill levels, with starter kits and advanced instruments available. The market is segmented geographically, with significant demand in regions known for their musical heritage. Overall, the Musical Instrument Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

