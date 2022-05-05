Musical Instrument Market Size to Grow by USD 1.55 Million | Increasing Popularity of Live Musical Performances and Concerts to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts is one of the significant factors fueling musical instrument market growth. A significant rise in the number of concerts and live performances has resulted in the increased demand for high-tech and high-priced musical instruments. Musicians and artists with high fan followings have also inspired their followers to purchase musical instruments. All these factors fuel the growth of the musical instrument market.

is one of the significant factors fueling musical instrument market growth. A significant rise in the number of concerts and live performances has resulted in the increased demand for high-tech and high-priced musical instruments. Musicians and artists with high fan followings have also inspired their followers to purchase musical instruments. All these factors fuel the growth of the musical instrument market. Market Challenge: The high penetration of mobile devices will be a major challenge for the musical instrument market during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of notepads and mobile phones, along with novel internet technologies, is reducing the consumption of conventional musical instruments. Music applications on smartphones allow consumers to play virtual musical instruments.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The musical instrument market report is segmented by Product (String instruments, Pianos and keyboards, Drums and percussion instruments, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The string instruments segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The segment can be subdivided into acoustic string instruments and electric string instruments. The acoustic string instruments sub-segment contributes considerably to the string instruments segment's growth, owing to the easy availability and affordability of these instruments.

North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for musical instruments in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions.The rising demand for live music and performances is leading to an increase in the number of dance clubs and pubs.

Musical Instrument Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B.C. Rich Guitars, C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., D Addario and Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KHS America Inc., KORG Inc., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, QRS Music Technologies Inc., Rickenbacker International Corp., Roland Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Steinway Inc., Taylor Listug Inc., Yamaha Corp., and Yanagisawa Wind Instruments Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

