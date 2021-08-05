Musical Instrument Market: The Company Revenue for Leading Vendor like Casio Computer Co. Ltd. is Expected to be USD 2.7 Billion
Musical Instrument Market to grow by USD 807.99 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 05, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The musical instrument market is set to grow by USD 807.99 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2 % during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Musical Instrument Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- String Instruments
- Pianos And Keyboards
- Drums And Percussion Instruments
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the musical instrument market in the Leisure Products industry include C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Musical Instrument Market size
- Musical Instrument Market trends
- Musical Instrument Market industry analysis
The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high penetration of mobile devices will hamper the market growth.
our research reports on the musical instrument market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist musical instrument market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the musical instrument market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the musical instrument market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of musical instrument market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- String instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pianos and keyboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Drums and percussion instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- C. F. Martin & Co. Inc.
- CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD.
- Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
- Gibson Brands Inc.
- HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.
- Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Korg Inc.
- Roland Corp.
- Steinway Inc.
- Yamaha Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
