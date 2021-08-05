Musical Instrument Market: The Company Revenue for Leading Vendor like Casio Computer Co. Ltd. is Expected to be USD 2.7 Billion

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Musical Instrument Market is segmented as below:

Product

String Instruments



Pianos And Keyboards



Drums And Percussion Instruments



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the musical instrument market in the Leisure Products industry include C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Musical Instrument Market size

Musical Instrument Market trends

Musical Instrument Market industry analysis

The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high penetration of mobile devices will hamper the market growth.

Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist musical instrument market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the musical instrument market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the musical instrument market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of musical instrument market vendors

