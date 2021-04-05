Musical Instrument Market to Grow by USD 807.99 million | 2.11% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the musical instrument market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The string instruments are the leading segment in the market.

The string instruments are the leading segment in the market. What is the major trend in the market?

The rising popularity of online stores is the major trend in the market.

The rising popularity of online stores is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.20%.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.20%. Who are the top players in the market?

C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., Yamaha Corp. are the top players in the market.

C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., Yamaha Corp. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

T he market is driven by the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts. However, high penetration of mobile devices will hamper growth.

he market is driven by the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts. However, high penetration of mobile devices will hamper growth. How big is the North American market?

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market- The electronic musical instruments market is segmented by products (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums, and percussion instruments, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market- The mixed martial arts (MMA) equipment market is segmented by product (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), end-user (individual and organization), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Enquire Before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts will offer immense growth opportunities, the high penetration of mobile devices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this musical instrument market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The musical instrument market is segmented as below:

Product

String Instruments



Pianos and Keyboards



Drums and Percussion Instruments



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41536

Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The musical instrument market report covers the following areas:

Musical Instrument Market Size

Musical Instrument Market Trends

Musical Instrument Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of online stores as one of the prime reasons driving the musical instrument market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.





Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist musical instrument market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the musical instrument market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the musical instrument market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of musical instrument market vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

String instruments - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Pianos and keyboards - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Drums and percussion instruments - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C. F. Martin & Co. Inc.

CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD.

Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

Gibson Brands Inc.

HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Korg Inc.

Roland Corp.

Steinway Inc.

Yamaha Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/musical-instrument-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio