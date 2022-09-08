Musical Legend Maria Friedman In Concert in a One-Time-Only Performance on Saturday, September 24 @ 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre in Stamford, CT

Join Legend Maria Friedman as she sings the songs of, and recalls her experiences with, three of the greatest composers of all time; Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand & Stephen Sondheim

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Friedman, the brilliant legend and eight-time Olivier Award winner and nominee, is coming to the United States with her sold-out London 'Legacy' concert to the Palace Theatre in Stamford, CT, on September 24 @ 7:30pm for Orchestra Lumos' educational outreach benefit gala.

Maria Friedman

Maria will be singing the music of Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim, joined by Broadway stars Ross Lekites (Tina-The Tina Turner Musical) and Lewis Cleale (The Book of Mormon) and the spectacular Connecticut students of Westport Staples Players, Theatre 308 of Darien High School, New Canaan Theatre Students and the Stamford King School Music students directed by renowned Broadway conductor and pianist Todd Ellison.

Tickets starting at $15 can be purchased online at OrchestraLumos.org and the Palace Theatre Box Office at 203-325-4466.

More info about Maria Friedman can be found at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maria_Friedman

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Maria Friedman