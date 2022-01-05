Musical, Masculine, Front-Line Poetry Akin to Bukowski, Frank Stanford, & Etheridge Knight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you enjoy reading poetry? No, well, most people don't. This full-length collection of poems from Jason Stocks' debut offering will change your mind. Broaching topics like poverty, loss of identity, alcoholism, guilt, redemption there's something for everyone to relate to, or be shocked by. With its slick moves (from present to past to future; from destitution to affluence and back again), rhythmic lines and bold delivery, it reads more like gritty Southern fiction than what we think of when we think of poetry today. Violent, gorgeous, body-rockin' and most importantly, honest, this book is no doubt the future recipient of many reputable awards. Plus, the cover's attractive, and it feels good in the hands. Grab a copy today at Amazon, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.

Quote from the book

From the poem "Rise and Shine"

While walking through the woods

in Mississippi as a teen I seen

many thick-ass venomous snakes mistaken for Satan:

copperheads, cottonmouths, canebrakes.

The deadish, unblinking eyes, catlike, under squares of rusted tin

in the tall weeds, 'round the hunting camp cabin, waiting for prey.

Or sunnin' among the ivy engulfed lattice works of antebellum mansions

I worked at and got fired from—

some more than once—coiled up. Patiently waiting.

Author Bio:

Jason Stocks lives and writes in Florida. His work has appeared in New Delta Review, Confrontation, Exterminating Angel Press and other fine journals. Blameforest is his first full-length poetry collection.

Product details

Publisher: ‎ MindStir Media ( November 11, 2021 )

) Language: ‎ English

Paperback: ‎ 122 pages

ISBN-10: ‎ 1736841025

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1736841020

Item Weight: ‎ 6.7 ounces

Dimensions: ‎ 6 x 0.29 x 9 inches

