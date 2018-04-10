musical.ly Launches College Scholarship Program

"We have been continually amazed by the entertaining, varied content our users create on musical.ly and the ways they highlight their skills and creativity," said Kevin Ferguson, head of North America for musical.ly. "Through the launch of our Power of Video Scholarship program, we are thrilled to now support many of these talented and passionate users in their educational and career enrichment by providing concrete financial assistance toward their college and university programs."

The Power of Video Scholarship aims to reward budding creatives who communicate in motion and imagery – whether musicians or artists, storytellers or stunt performers – with funds to use at their accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational-technical, or trade school. Applicants are invited to create and submit an original, high-quality video that tells a compelling story and shows off their passions and talents. Videos should be 1 minute or less, vertical and full-screen, and shot within the musical.ly app. More information and an online application can be found at http://musical.ly/scholarship.

This is the first official program in musical.ly's Creator Fund, which invests in a number of programs to discover, encourage, and foster the career growth of and opportunities for the platform's global creator community. Future programs may include additional scholarships and educational grants for college students, a creator marketplace, and co-innovation with select media and content partners. The guiding mission of the Creator Fund is to provide education and training, foster community enrichment, and discover and develop unique and promising creative talent.

"musical.ly has grown into a creative, entertaining, and dynamic video community because of the talents and passion of our millions of global creators, and we're proud to support and foster their personal growth in exchange," said Alex Zhu, co-founder of musical.ly. "Whether through the Power of Video Scholarship or future Creator Fund programs, we're excited to pair the ability for creative expression with tangible opportunities for our users' personal, educational, and career development."

About musical.ly

musical.ly is a global video community that celebrates creativity. The app empowers users to create and share original videos that express their humor and talent, to discover a world of entertaining content, and to connect with a global community based on their interests. Every day, millions of people use musical.ly to express themselves through singing, dancing, comedy and more. In addition to hundreds of millions of user-generated videos, the platform has attracted major artists, launched the careers of many social media influencers, and featured original content from some of the largest entertainment companies.

In 2017, musical.ly was acquired by Bytedance, which owns a series of platforms that enable people to create, connect with, and consume content through machine learning technology.

