Musician & Producer Launches Chicago Area Recording Studio to Fuel Up-and-Coming Bands

SKOKIE, Ill., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Song writer/musician/producer Alex Garrin recently launched Wayarson Studios, designed for up-and-coming bands looking for flexible & budget-friendly rehearsal & recording space.

The latest addition to Chicago's rich music history, Wayarson Studios provides a fully-equipped studio designed for full bands to comfortably rehearse with the additional benefit of recording/mixing/editing services.

Wayarson Studio founder & producer Alex Garrin

"After working for years as a professional musician & producer in the Chicago area, I clearly see how hard it is for full bands to find a suitable location to collaborate, rehearse and record," says Alex, who has written & produced over 35 songs as the front man for The Totem Frogs while also producing & performing for other bands. "Wayarson is a music incubator where bands can perfect and record their magic."

Giving bands a fully-equipped & flexible studio that's also friendly and comfortable sets Wayarson apart. From instruments and amps to a complete arsenal of recording and mixing technology, bands can choose from a menu of resources that fit their needs.

Launched with bandmates Josh Soroka & Max Blaul, the studio is ideally suited for bands looking to explore and grow their talent. "We want to give every band we work with the right combination of resources to fuel their creativity. It's also important we make it affordable," states Alex. "Bands can record for as low as $40/hr."

Wayarson Studios is centrally located just north Chicago at 7661 New Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL.

About Wayarson Studios

Wayarson helps rock bands make magic. Located just north of Chicago, IL, Wayarson provides a highly flexible studio space and related services for full-bands to both rehearse and record music. Launched in 2023, Wayarson works with bands of all sizes, fueling the hopes and dreams of artists.

www.wayarsonstudios.com

Media Contact

Max Blaul

[email protected]

847-521-0573

SOURCE Wayarson Studios