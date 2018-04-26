Musician Impersonates Ray Charles At Courtyard Manor

Music stimulates brain activity. Research shows it has a positive effect on people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. It can improve mood and relieve stress-induced agitation. Familiar songs can even evoke emotional memory in some patients.

Hamilton performs a lot of music that residents might recognize from their younger years. On his YouTube channel he covers Mack Rice's Mustang Sally and Bobby Darin's Mack the Knife. He learned piano from his father who played with blues musician Bobby Blue Band when they served together in the army during the Korean War.

An active community member, Hamilton serves on many committees for local agencies including the Senior Alliance in Wayne and The Salvation Army Visually Impaired Camp in Echo Grove. Every year, Hamilton and his family perform at the Black History Celebration in Greenfield Village.

Hamilton says he'll never retire. He wants to continue to bring his music to seniors who aren't as mobile as they once were.

Courtyard Manor is a family-owned, assisted living and memory care community with 3 locations in Southwest Michigan. They specialize in the care of seniors with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and challenging behaviors that other communities may not be able to manage. In addition to Hamilton's music, Courtyard Manor offers other daily activities to strengthen memory pathways: group walks, chair volleyball, and bible study.

