Musician Ziggy Marley and Health and Wellness Brand One Farm Connect to Enrich Pets' Lives Through the Power of Plants

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In early 2020, Ziggy Marley, his wife, and four young children welcomed a new puppy into their home named Romeo. Romeo, a Lagotto Romagnolo, quickly became a beloved member of the family. Unable to tour, Marley spent the year at home and began each morning with Romeo. The pair instantly developed a special bond ― so much so that Romeo inspired a children's book called My Dog Romeo, as well as a single by the same name on More Family Time, the follow-up children's album to the GRAMMY Award-winning Family Time.

Marley has always loved animals, but his bond with Romeo inspired him to do something to improve their health and wellness, so pets and owners can spend more quality time together. After an introduction via a mutual friend, Marley met One Farm, a health and wellness brand that makes plant-based products with organic ingredients sourced directly from the people who grow them.

"Nature has always played a major role in my life," said Ziggy Marley, "I was drawn to One Farm because of their use of whole-plant ingredients and their commitment to quality, sustainability, and transparency. Health is incredibly important to me. Playing soccer almost every day, my knees have felt the impact over the years. When I saw how active Romeo was as a puppy, I knew I needed to take care of his joint health now, to help prevent problems in the long run."

One Farm is headquartered in Austin, TX and has been making botanical wellness products for pets since 2017. "I started this company to sustainably share nature's remedies to enrich people's lives, and the health and wellness of pets is such an important aspect of people's lives," said CEO and founder Scott Cusack, "I'm thrilled to work with Ziggy, who shares our passion for quality, nature, and sustainability as well as desire to help us increase the well-being of pets and their owners."

All of the products will be manufactured and packaged by One Farm, tested and verified by a third-party accredited laboratory, and made with organic ingredients. "We believe nature designs ingredients better than any laboratory, which is why all of our products are made with whole-plant ingredients," said Chief Product Officer Taylor Coomer, who has over a decade of experience formulating plant-based products. Some of the partnership's products will contain CBD that is extracted by One Farm from organic hemp grown in Boulder County, CO.

The partnership's first product, Romeo's Agility Chews, can be purchased for $39.99 at onefarm.com. Each jar includes 35 hand crafted chews made with organic ingredients like turmeric, shitake, and cordyceps. The treats are peanut butter flavored and contain 5mg of One Farm's Organic CBD.

About Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft. Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love. And over the past 15 years with his own companies, Tuff Gong Worldwide and Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his masters and publishing; his newest release 'Lift Our Spirits, Raise Our Voice' is out now via Tuff Gong Worldwide.

www.ziggymarley.com & www.tuffgongworldwide.com

on all platforms @ziggymarley & @tuffgongworldwide.com

About One Farm

One Farm is a health and wellness brand that makes plant-based products showcasing the best nature has to offer. All One Farm products are made with organic ingredients, grown using sustainable practices, and sourced directly from the farmers that grew them. This commitment to transparency means that nothing is outsourced. Every product, including CBD, skin care, and beverage boosts, are formulated, manufactured, and fulfilled directly by One Farm. To learn more about One Farm's products, ingredients, farms, and where to buy, visit onefarm.com or follow on Instagram @onefarmbywaayb

