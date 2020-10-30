Musician/Actress Charleene Closshey Releases Christmas Film Soundtrack

Supporting the film's big city/small town themes, Charleene fuses Americana/Roots vibes with Electronic sounds into the album's twenty tracks. She says, "This was the first feature film I scored and hesitated to release [the album] until countless fans requested the movie's music. This year of all years seems like a perfect time. We're all looking for familiar comforts, acceptance, and an 'evergreen' warmth. I'm excited to share with our friends and fans these familiar songs, some of which we re-recorded for an extra special experience. The holidays really do breathe new life into us all."

In a year of social distancing, Charleene with Grammy award winning engineer Charles Yingling (who mixed/mastered the album) completed live virtual recording sessions between Nashville and Florida for fan-favorite tracks "My Tennessee Home" and "Evergreen". Says Yingling, "Charleene always pushes boundaries. The added challenge of remote sessions really made the process one to remember."

Additional soundtrack songs include "Apple of Your Eye" (featuring actor Brantley Pollock who plays Charleene's on-screen brother), "Silent Night" and "O Christmas Tree" both by the film's cinematographer Jeff M. Osborne.

Says film director Jeremy Culver: "It's always about telling a complete story, one where hope and redemption are possible. Music is vital to this story; Charleene's sounds really capture the essence of the on screen world."

The film An Evergreen Christmas is rated PG and available worldwide on Amazon, Apple, Tubi, and Roku.

An Evergreen Christmas: Music from the Motion Picture is available digitally on all music streaming platforms and physically on the artist's website December 4. Singles and Instant Gratification tracks release beginning November 13.

ABOUT CHARLEENE CLOSSHEY

Classically trained multi-instrumentalist Charleene Closshey began piano at the age of 2, reading music before English. She breaks the mold as an actress, singer, violinist, and award-winning composer, her performances are described as "enchanting" with an "angelic" voice "reminiscent of a bygone era." A Broadway actress in Tony Award winning musical Once, Charleene broke onto the big screen starring in feature films No Postage Necessary (the first film to release using blockchain technology streamable for cryptocurrency) and cult holiday classic An Evergreen Christmas.

With a passion for all things Christmas, Charleene's first mainstream album Christmas Time is Here produced by 6-time Grammy winner Brent Maher opens with Holiday Radio Top 20 hit "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day". She's a Top 5 Most Spun Indie Artist on radio with a Top 40 song played across all radio formats alongside Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Sia. Her beloved "Bells" single is back on Holiday Radio 2020.

Charleene is set to release her next album Only Love Remains produced by Brent Maher in 2021.

Watch "Evergreen" from "An Evergreen Christmas", click here .

Watch Charleene's Top 20 Holiday Radio Hit "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," click here .

For Charleene's EPK, click here .

SOURCE Satya Records